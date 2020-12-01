Cringe Galore | Shows to watch if you liked Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Dilli Darlings is streaming on ZEE5.

If you are into cringe entertainment (yes, it is a thing), then you have come to the right place. Karan Johar’s Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is the latest and worthy addition to the genre. So what exactly is cringe entertainment, some of you might wonder. Well, it is pretty self-explanatory. Cringe entertainment is basically any form of ‘art’ that is so bad it’s good. Here is a list of some of the most cringe-inducing shows you might want to check out.

Too Hot to Handle

In reality dating show Too Hot Too Handle, a bunch of good-looking young adults are thrown together in a villa-like place where they undergo through various tests to win the top prize. However, there is a catch. They cannot indulge in sex as long as they are a part of the game.

Unintentionally hilarious and senseless, Too Hot Too Handle is streaming on Netflix.

Dilli Darlings

Zee’s Dilli Darlings can be called a louder, weirder version of Karan Johar’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. A bunch of Delhi’s socialites get together for kitty parties where they also put down each other. It is hard to take your eyes off this one.

You can watch Dilli Darlings on ZEE5.

Love is Blind

Another dating reality show, Love is Blind premiered on Netflix in February this year. And it immediately caught the viewers’ imagination. Love is Blind was once again funny, sometimes sweet and most of the times, addictive. Following a speed-dating format, thirty adults try and get to know each other by interacting in pods, where they cannot see each other. During this period of ten days, the men have to make up their minds and propose a woman they wish to marry. The couple meet during the engagement, and things get more experimental and chaotic from thereon.

Love is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.

MTV Splitsvilla

Now this one is more than a decade old. A desi dating reality show, Splitsvilla is the coming together of largely clueless, scheming youngsters who just want to have a blast on a film set and mint some money on the side. While Splitsvilla has been touted as ‘a hunt for love,’ hardly any couple survive the reality show in which a lot of planning, plotting and betrayal is involved.

You can watch Splitsvilla on Voot.

Bigg Boss

I know it is a guilty pleasure for some, and not many would define it as quintessential cringe entertainment. But it does fit the parameters – it has that voyeuristic angle going for it. People love to watch other people washing their dirty linen in public. People get violent, vulnerable and quite obnoxious on this Salman Khan-hosted show. And unlike most shows in this listicle, Bigg Boss features celebrities (most of them, out of work artistes).

All the seasons of Bigg Boss are currently streaming on Voot Select.

The Swayamwar series

Remember these? It all began with the eventful and hilarious Rakhi Ka Swayamwar. And then TV personalities Rahul Mahajan and Ratan Rajput followed suit. A group of singles vie for the attention of the aforementioned celebrities in the hopes of winning their hearts, which might or might not lead to a ‘happily ever after.’

