Here’s when television shows will air new episodes

After close to 100 days, television shows recently went on floors in Mumbai with limited cast and crew. Due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, the entertainment industry was brought to a halt on March 18. The channels had to resort to either re-airing old episodes, while some even got its popular old serials back, to keep its audience entertained.

Now all set with newly shot content, the channels have finally announced the dates when the audience can watch new episodes.

Here is the list of shows and when it will air new episodes:

Star Plus: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will start airing new episodes from July 13. The channel is yet to announce the date for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yehh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Zee TV: Starting July 13, all shows on the channel – Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Qurbaan Hua will air new episodes.

Colors: While Barrister Babu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas will have new episodes from July 6 and Choti Sarrdaarni from July 13, dates for Naagin 4 and Naati Pinky Ki Love Story haven’t been announced yet. Adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 recently started airing new episodes.

SAB TV: While Aladdin, Bhakarwadi, Kya Hoga Alia Ka, Baalveer Returns, Tenali Rama and Madam Sir will air new episodes from July 13, there is no official word on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Star Bharat: The channel will air new episodes of its show RadhaKrishn from July 13.

And TV: Shoots for its shows Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Hanuman, Santoshi Maa, Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhaari and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan have already commenced. However, the channel hasn’t announced when it will air the recently shot episodes.

Sony TV: The channel already pulled its fiction shows Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and Isharon Isharon Mein off air. The mythological shows Mere Sai and Vighnaharta Ganesh are yet to resume shoots. As for non fiction, shoot for both The Kapil Sharma Show and India’s Best Dancer will, reportedly, begin post July 10. Till then, it will continue to re-air its past shows Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Super Dancer and Indian Idol.

The cast and crew of TV shows have been strictly following safety guidelines set by the government. The actors are only allowed to remove their mask during the shoot. While most actors have been told to get ready at home, a makeup assistant is available to do touch-ups. The spot boys have been given PPE kits by the production team, and a packaged meal has replaced the usual cheerful buffet time on set. Before going on floors, some of the producers even arranged for a mock drill to get the team used to the new way of functioning.

