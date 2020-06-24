Shoot resumes for Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi

Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki resumed shoot on Tuesday (Photo: Jigyasa Singh/Instagram) Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki resumed shoot on Tuesday (Photo: Jigyasa Singh/Instagram)

After coming to a standstill during the coronavirus induced lockdown, the television industry is slowly crawling back to normalcy. The shoots of all shows were halted on March 18 amid the coronavirus scare. Post the Maharashtra government allowing resuming work in non-containment zones, two shows- Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) and Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi (Dangal TV) have gone on floors in Naigaon, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Naigaon is in safe zone and since both the shows are from the same production house (Rashmi Sharma), it was easier to begin work. All safety guidelines are being followed and the team has had a smooth run till now. The shoots began on Tuesday with limited cast and crew members. Right now, everyone is just trying to adapt to the new norms, and hopefully, in the coming days, we will have a few more actors joining in.”

As per sources, Colors’ other shows Choti Sarrdaarni and Barrister Babu have also resumed work in Film City, Mumbai.

While Jigyasa Singh, the lead of Shakti, did not want to divulge details about her experience, she confirmed that she has resumed shoot. Unlike the reports suggesting that the team was staying on the set, the actor shared that she is traveling to work from home.

Co-producer and director Pavan Kumar told us, “Right now, the fight is of survival. If we didn’t start work, many would have died of hunger or left the city. We are following every precaution and guideline sent by the authorities. While my team is at work, I am shuffling between both sets to see that everything runs smoothly. The people who work for me are like my family, and it is my responsibility to take care of their safety as well as their monetary condition. I know what they have been through during the lockdown, with no income. We are all happy to be back to work as that is the only way the stove would continue burning in everyone’s homes.”

On Tuesday, the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) had directed to halt a few shoots (Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta and Qurbaan Hua) after they failed to follow certain instructions. Chairperson Amit Behl told indianexpress.com that they have a meeting with industry bodies regarding the same, and would then be able to shed more light on the resumption of work for all shows.

