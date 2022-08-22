Shobha Khote on working with Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand and Mehmood: ‘I always wanted to do comedy’

Senior actor Shubha Khote may not be doing a lot of work on screen but she is happy with how her career is moving at the age of 84. While she agrees there are not many interesting ‘dadi roles’ but she gets ‘at least two good projects’ every year, which are more than enough for her. Currently, part of Spy Bahu, the actor shared that she has never been away from the camera. The show, which she calls a perfect combination of ‘romance and espionage’ also sees her reuniting with daughter Bhavana Balsaver.

“We are working together after Zabaan Sambhalke. It’s also so strange that we have never been cast as mother-daughter. Even in this show, she plays my daughter-in-law. It’s fun to work with her as I have seen her grow as an actor. However, when we are on set, we behave like any other actors. We keep our personal relationship at home,” she told indianexpress.com.

Actors Raj Kiran (extreme right) and Shobha Khote (2nd from left).

Shobha Khote was all praise for the new generation of actors stating how they are so ‘well prepared’. She added how they functioned on a trial and error basis but actors today know exactly what they want. However, she said that the black and white era continues to be her favourite era. Talking more about those good ol’ days, the actor said, “It was just amazing back then. There was a lot of discipline and people always came on time. Even with a superstar like Rajendra Kumar, he would be on the set on time. Also, we would start at around nine in the morning and end the day at six. There was no overtime unlike today, where people take pride in working for 12-14 hours. We also had a wonderful camaraderie. We worked as a family, always being together. Now there are so many cheat shots done if any actor is not around.”

The actor shared how she enjoyed working with Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor, and how RK Studios was more like family time for her. “There was a cottage-like setup around and we would all sit together between shots there. Raj Kapoor also had a brilliant pantry there and would often cook for us. It was really fun and life was so much relaxed. There was no running around and we would just enjoy work.”

Mayur and Shobha Khote.

Recalling her film Paying Guest with Dev Anand, she said how she didn’t want to watch the film given she was playing a negative role. “I hated myself, it was such a bad role. It was until my children didn’t take me to the theatre, I didn’t want to see the film,” she said.

Shobha Khote added that fortunately, she was never given another negative role as she was ‘hell-bent on doing just comedy’. She said, “I always wanted to do comedy. I never wanted to be a heroine.” When asked why, she replied, “There were so many heroines but not many female comedians. Also, they just had to go around trees, sing duets and dance. There were few actors who had strong parts and had something substantial to do. Those kinds of roles wouldn’t come that easy but I had an upper hand when it comes to comedy.”

Cinematographer K Vaikunth, film star Nirupa Roy and Shobha Khote.

While women comedians have a tough time making a mark in the man’s world, Khote said that it was easier for her back then as there wasn’t much competition. “Also, my pairing with Mehmood was a hit. There were producers, who chose us together to hike their rates. There were places where distributors bought the film if it had us. That was the magic of humour. Mehmood was also such a good dancer and I think we managed it well together. Also, unlike now, we had a parallel story running along with the hero and heroines. Now, they are used just as a sidekick, a relief, or put there to add buffoonery.”

Not many know that before making her debut with Seema in 1955, Shobha Khote was a star sportswoman — an ace swimmer and cycling champion. Sharing that she didn’t have to struggle, director Amiya Chakravarty spotted her in a newspaper photo and requested to meet her. “I didn’t even take a screen test. Of course, my father, aunt and mama were doing theatre, I had never thought about acting. However, the film became a superhit and my career as an actor just took off.”

Lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri, film star Rajendra Kumar, Jamuna, director T Prakash Rao, writer Inder Raj Anand, Shobha Khote and Mahmood at the premiere of film Hamrahi.

Many today may still have their inhibition of taking up sports like swimming and cycling but Shobha Khote shared that it was easier back in the day. “You may not believe I used to wear a bikini and swim. Nobody raised an eyebrow about it. Only when you entered a competition, did we have to don a one-piece. Also, like today you see young girls driving, I used to take my cycle and ride through the town. When people see my old pictures, they get shocked that it was such an open world back then.”

Crediting her parents for always pushing her in the right direction, the actor said that since her father was a gymnast, he always encouraged her to take up sports. “I remember I was quite young taking my first competition against a five-time champion. He said I will take you back in a stretcher but you have to win it. And I did win it,” she added with a laugh. As for any regret of not pursuing sports ahead, Shobha Khote smiled to share, “I guess acting was the calling. Also, one has to retire and give up sports one day. And it’s always good to retire when you are at the top.”