Shoaib Ibrahim’s father suffers brain hemorrhage: ‘Had internal bleeding’

On Saturday, actor Shoaib Ibrahim revealed on social media that his father had suffered a second brain stroke and was hospitalised. Now, in his latest YouTube vlog, the actor shared that his father had suffered a brain haemorrhage and not a stroke. He also opened up about his wife Dipika Kakar undergoing a PET scan after recently being diagnosed with new cysts.

In his vlog posted on Monday, Shoaib said, “As you all know, my father has been hospitalised after he got a stroke. We initially thought it was a stroke, but this time it was a brain hemorrhage. He is not doing well. The last time he had a stroke, there was a blood clot in his brain, which paralyzed him on the left side. But he was talking, and he recovered quickly; however, this time he had a lot of bleeding, and it had spread, causing speech issues for him.”

Also Read: Shoaib Ibrahim’s father admitted to ICU after second stroke; actor seeks prayers

“There has been an issue on the right side of his body. From what I can sense, his right vision has also been affected. The good thing is his blood pressure is under control. When we admitted him, it was on the higher side. His BP was over 180. Doctors say that it is common to become drowsy when bleeding happens. Papa is not reacting at all. The swelling has reduced, and they will perform a procedure on his brain. They will make a hole in his skull and remove the blood clots so that it doesn’t spread. They are waiting for the swelling to subside. They don’t want to rush with things; they are closely monitoring him for two days. Along with his regular medication, Papa also used to take a blood thinner, which also became an issue. So they have to wait due to this for 3-4 days,” Shoaib added.

An emotional Shoaib also opened up about how difficult it has been for the family to see his father in this condition. “It’s a difficult time. God is testing us one after the other. I have faith in him, and all your prayers. It will all be well in the end. We are all very emotional. I don’t like seeing him in this state. In the vlogs, you must have seen that we all treated him like a child; we pamper him. But to see him not react at all is very difficult. I have not called my mother to come and see him in the ICU. I don’t want her to see him like this. Saba is with me, and Dipika went to see him once.”

Recalling the moments before his father’s health deteriorated, Shoaib said, “This happened on Saturday morning, the previous night we all sat together. Papa saw his IPL match. He saw a new film, woke up at 3:30 am to go to the washroom, but around 8 am, when he woke up, he was in this condition. When I first saw him, he was trying to say something, but his speech was not clear, so I understood this was the case. Then we brought him to the hospital, and learned that he had internal bleeding. I will keep you posted on his health. I have requested that anyone who has gone for Hajj please pray for him and Dipika there. It is very important for us.”

Shoaib on Dipika Kakar’s health

Shoaib Ibrahim also spoke about Dipika Kakar’s health condition. He said, “Dipika also has a PET scan today, and we are tense about it. As we told you earlier, the MRI had shown some signs to worry.” In an earlier vlog, Shoaib spoke about her health and said, “As I had mentioned earlier, Dipika has two new lesions. The doctor has asked us to wait for a month before he can operate on them. We followed up with the doctor. A new MRI and blood reports have been done; the reports are not fine. She has a PET Scan scheduled for tomorrow, and based on that, Dr Somnath will tell us the further course of treatment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with liver cancer last year, the actress has been undergoing treatment for the same. In March this year, she had two new cysts that had occurred, which were also operated on; however, in April, once again, Dipika was diagnosed with two tiny cysts. Talking about it the couple had said, “The cysts are so small that they wouldn’t have been seen in a CT scan, but since MRI is sensitive, they were spotted. They are very small now, so we cannot take any action on them for now. We will repeat this scan after a month. It has become like a routine now; we have to get scans done frequently. We have to keep a close watch; God forbid if anything is seen in the scans, we can immediately treat it, like we did with the cyst recently.”

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Disclaimer: This article contains personal updates regarding serious medical conditions, including brain hemorrhage and cancer treatments, which are shared for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.