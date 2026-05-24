Shoaib Ibrahim’s father admitted to ICU after second stroke; actor seeks prayers

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim is currently dealing with a difficult phase on the personal front. While his wife Dipika Kakar continues her battle with liver cancer, the actor’s father has now been hospitalised after suffering a second brain stroke. Shoaib shared the health update on social media, revealing that his father has been admitted to the ICU and that the “next 24 hours are crucial.”

On Saturday, Shoaib Ibrahim took to his Instagram Story and and wrote, “Need all your prayers & duas for papa. Papa again had a stroke this morning and has been admitted to the ICU. Please, please keep him in your prayers. The next 24 hrs are crucial.”

In July 2021, Shoaib Ibrahim’s father suffered a brain stroke and was hospitalised. The stroke left the left side of his body paralysed.

Also Read: Dipika Kakar diagnosed with 2 new cysts: ‘They are small; can’t take any action’

Shoaib Ibrahim’s father health update. (Photo: Shoaib Ibrahim/Instagram) Shoaib Ibrahim’s father health update. (Photo: Shoaib Ibrahim/Instagram)

Shoaib Ibrahim shares a close bond with his family. Not only do they live with him, but they also frequently feature in his vlogs. Just a day before the unfortunate incident, Shoaib had shared his excitement about producing a music video. In his latest YouTube vlog, the actor shared, “Finally, the day has come where I am shooting a song under Qalb Productions. We are shooting a song after 4 years, and I am very nervous; I couldn’t sleep at night. Dipika was also awake with me till 4:30 am.” The actor also met his father as he left for the shoot. Shoaib’s dad eassured him that all would be well as he headed to work.

Shoaib Ibrahim on Dipika Kakar’s health

Last year, Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with liver cancer and subsequently underwent surgery. However, doctors detected cysts in March this year, following which the actor began undergoing intensive treatment. In April, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a health update, revealing that Dipika had been diagnosed with two new smaller cysts. In his YouTube vlog, the actor shared, “We went for an MRI last Monday, since then hospital visits were frequent because in the MRI two small cysts were seen. The cysts are so small that they wouldn’t have been seen in a CT scan, but since MRI is sensitive, they were spotted. They are very small now, so we cannot take any action on them for now. We will repeat this scan after a month. It has become like a routine now; we have to get scans done frequently. We have to keep a close watch; God forbid if anything is seen in the scans, we can immediately treat it, like we did with the cyst recently.”

In his latest vlog shared on Saturday, Shoaib also spoke about Dipika’s health and said, “As I had mentioned earlier, that Dipika had two new lesions, the doctor has asked us to wait for a month before he can operate on them. We followed up with the doctor, a new MRI and blood reports have been done, the reports are not fine, she has a PET Scan scheduled for tomorrow, and based on that, Dr Somnath will tell us the further line of treatment.”

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Dipika added, “It’s a fight, and we will be at it. For us, my health condition has to be our new normal. I have revived myself and feel stronger from within. I am staying positive. I will be at home and rest, but Shoaib has to keep moving. I feel guilty that Shoaib’s one year got wasted because of me; he has been with me, but I don’t want him to be out of sight, out of mind. People have made an assumption that Shoaib is busy with me, so he won’t work; that’s not true. I will make sure he does great work. This fight might go on for years, but work is equally important.”

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar got married in 2018, and they welcomed their son Ruhaan in 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains personal reflections and updates on serious medical conditions, including cancer and brain stroke, which are shared for informational purposes only. It does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or a recommendation for any treatment protocol. Readers should always consult with a qualified healthcare provider or medical specialist regarding personal health concerns or treatment decisions.