Shoaib Ibrahim’s father admitted in ICU after brain stroke, Dipika Kakar requests fans to send prayers

Actor Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim requested fans to pray for Shoaib’s father as he had suffered a brain stroke and had been admitted in the intensive care unit.

In his post, Shoaib wrote, “Need you prayers and strength once again. Papa had has a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently!! Please please aap sab dua kijiyega ki Allah unhe theek kar dein (Please pray that he gets better).

Also Read | Dipika Kakar reveals why she exited from Sasural Simar Ka 2 after just two months

Shoaib’s father had been unwell earlier in the year, as he had undergone surgery in February and was under observation for a long time. After his recovery, Shoaib shared an Instagram story and wrote, “Thank you aaapsab ko, Papa ke liye itni saari duaon ke liye aur itna pyar dene ke liye. Papa ki aaj surgery thi, Aur Allhamdullilah wo ab theek hain, under observation hain, Inshallah do din mein chalne bhi lagenge. Aap Sab ki duaon ka bahut bahut shukriya (Thank you everyone for sending all your prayers and love for Papa. Papa had surgery today, but now he’s okay and under observation. God willing that he can start walking in a few days. Thank you for the prayers).”

Dipika Kakar, who became a household name with her character Simar from the show Sasural Simar Ka, returned for the second season of the show, and made her exit in two months.