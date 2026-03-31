Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba temporarily shuts down her Mumbai restaurant amid the ongoing LPG shortage: ‘Will face losses’

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim‘s younger sister, Saba Khalid, who is also a content creator, recently shared some heartbreaking news with her followers. The YouTuber announced that she will be shutting down her restaurant, Khushamadeed, located on Mumbai’s Mira Road due to the ongoing LPG shortage. Saba and her husband Khalid also confirmed the news in their YouTube vlog. They shared that, aside from the LPG issue, another safety hazard has forced them to temporarily shut down the restaurant.

Saba Ibrahim shuts down the restaurant due to cylinder issue

Saba and Khalid announced on YouTube how they had to make this tough decision due to the ongoing crisis. Khalid said, “It’s very sad news, but we have to shut down our restaurant. We are struggling to get cylinders; very few of them are reaching us. Secondly, when we constructed the place, we left a gap between the wall and the wooden structures…” Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba added, “When you start something new, you do make mistakes. We didn’t have the knowledge, our interior designer was also new, but in order to make the space look nice, he made moulding on a wooden ply, and left a gap between that and the wall. Now, due to that, rats are coming into the restaurant. When Sunny (Khalid) saw this, he decided to shut down the space for 15 days. It’s a huge decision we had to make.”