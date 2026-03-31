Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba temporarily shuts down her Mumbai restaurant amid the ongoing LPG shortage: ‘Will face losses’

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim‘s younger sister, Saba Khalid, who is also a content creator, recently shared some heartbreaking news with her followers. The YouTuber announced that she will be shutting down her restaurant, Khushamadeed, located on Mumbai’s Mira Road due to the ongoing LPG shortage. Saba and her husband Khalid also confirmed the news in their YouTube vlog. They shared that, aside from the LPG issue, another safety hazard has forced them to temporarily shut down the restaurant.
Saba Ibrahim shuts down the restaurant due to cylinder issue
Saba and Khalid announced on YouTube how they had to make this tough decision due to the ongoing crisis. Khalid said, “It’s very sad news, but we have to shut down our restaurant. We are struggling to get cylinders; very few of them are reaching us. Secondly, when we constructed the place, we left a gap between the wall and the wooden structures…” Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba added, “When you start something new, you do make mistakes. We didn’t have the knowledge, our interior designer was also new, but in order to make the space look nice, he made moulding on a wooden ply, and left a gap between that and the wall. Now, due to that, rats are coming into the restaurant. When Sunny (Khalid) saw this, he decided to shut down the space for 15 days. It’s a huge decision we had to make.”
Addressing the LPG shortage, Saba also added, “We are not getting cylinders. From the time Sunny went to Maudaha, he was stressed throughout. Everyone is facing this issue; the restaurants around us have also been shut for 2-3 days. We will find out a way soon, but for now, we are shutting it down. Also, you might not get to see the same look of Khushamadid that you saw earlier.”
Saba and Khalid open up about facing losses
Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister and brother-in-law also said how this temporary closure would bring them losses. They shared, “We will try to redesign it similarly. We spent a lot of money on decorating the place, but we went wrong with it. We are sure that the look won’t change your love for the place. We need your support, and we shall be back again after 15-20 days. The kitchen will be functional for food delivery, and the outer space will be open for dine-in.”
Saba also added, “We have been contemplating this decision for a few days now, working on the finances. We don’t want to get ourselves a bad reputation or cause any inconvenience to our customers. Shutting down the restaurant, we will face losses. We are sending some staff to Delhi; we are not sending them home, because they also have houses to run.”
DISCLAIMER: This article discusses a personal business decision and financial loss reported by a public figure; the details regarding logistical challenges and safety hazards are based on a social media vlog and have not been independently verified. The mentions of international conflict as a cause for local shortages reflect the speaker’s perspective and should be viewed as such. Readers are advised that business outcomes and operational changes are subject to the owners’ discretion and do not constitute financial or investment advice.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More