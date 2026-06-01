Shoaib Ibrahim says father taken off ventilator after brain haemorrhage, responding to treatment

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim‘s father and actress Dipika Kakar‘s father-in-law suffered a brain hemorrhage last week. He was rushed to the hospital last Saturday, and the Sasural Simar Ka actor informed in his earlier vlog that his father wasn’t responding to treatment. On Sunday, Shoaib shared another vlog providing an update on his father’s health. He shared how the clot was removed from the brain, and while his father has started to respond to treatment, there are some health complications still.

In his latest YouTube vlog on Sunday evening, Shoaib Ibrahim spoke at length about his father’s health. While he reported improvement, he also spoke about the complications they faced earlier in the week. He said, “I have not been able to share an update since a week because it was very hectic and tense. I was not in the zone to share a health update. Today, papa’s health is slightly better; last Saturday we had brought him here, but his surgery couldn’t happen for 3-4 days since he was on blood thinners. On Wednesday, he had an endoscopy, and the blood clot was removed. The procedure went well; Papa was under sedation for the whole day. He started responding after that.”

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Shoaib’s father had suffered a brain stroke in 2021, after which he was left paralyzed on the left side. Shoaib further shared, “When we brought him here on the first day, he was numb, wasn’t reacting. But after 24-36 hours of the surgery, he started responding slowly. However, his heart rate increased, BP was fluctuating. There was a food pipe inserted in his nose; he was kept on a ventilator as a precautionary measure. He had a little bit of a breathing issue. Papa was on a ventilator for 3-4 days; today (on Sunday), they removed the ventilator. He has a pipe going through his neck; however, all his vitals are okay. Since he was under anesthesia for so many days, some bubbles have been made in his intestines. Doctors will monitor it over two days; otherwise, they will have to do another surgery; however, it’s not a major issue.”

“Last week, I was also confused, didn’t know if his condition was good or not. His speech has not come yet; he will have to take speech therapy. Today when I met him, he smiled; he is responding now, trying to talk. Please don’t believe the videos and news circulating on social media. He has become very weak, but there is significant improvement,” Shoaib added.

Shoaib Ibrahim on wife Dipika Kakar’s health

Shoaib Ibrahim’s wife, actress Dipika Kakar, is also undergoing treatment for liver cancer. Her cysts have recurred twice; last week the actress underwent another PET Scan. Talking about Dipika’s health, Shoaib said in his recent vlog, “Dipika’s immunotherapy starts next week; she had a PET Scan, and as we knew, there were two new dots, so that treatment will begin. Things are in control for her as of now.” In May, the couple had informed that Dipika was diagnosed with two new cysts; however, since they were small, they couldn’t be operated on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

While they are monitoring Dipika’s health closely, the actress has also made some major lifestyle changes. Dipika was first diagnosed with a tennis-ball-sized cancerous tumor in 2025. She underwent a major surgery for the same; in March, the actress had another surgery after two new cysts were found. Last month, another two dots appeared in her reports. Time and again, Dipika has spoken about how her illness has been affecting her personal life and the family’s professional life. She has also spoken about her son Ruhaan getting affected; however, the actress has been staying positive throughout.

Disclaimer: This article contains personal updates regarding serious medical conditions, including brain hemorrhage and cancer treatments, which are shared for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.