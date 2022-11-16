Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar host grand reception for sister Saba; Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar, Sambhavna Sheth attend. See photos and videos

After the wedding of his sister Saba Ibrahim last week in their hometown in Uttar Pradesh, Shoaib Ibrahim hosted a grand reception for his industry friends in Mumbai. On Tuesday, the Ajooni actor and his wife, Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar, were seen playing perfect hosts as they welcomed guests at a hotel in Mumbai. The guest list included Sasural Simar Ka cast and Ajooni co-stars, among others. Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar and Sambhavana Sheth with husband Avinash Dwivedi also joined the festivities.

Saba Ibrahim, a YouTuber and content creator, married Khalid Niaz on November 6 in Maudaha. The three-day wedding function were only attended by family and close friends. The newlyweds looked gorgeous in their reception attire. While Saba chose a purple gown with gold detailing, Khalid wore a sherwani with a stole that matched his bride’s clothes. As for Dipika, the actor was seen wearing an embellished gold lehenga and Shoaib complemented her in his black sherwani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dipikashoaib (@mss.dipikka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aas.hruti😍❤️ (@aas.hrutis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dipikashoaib (@mss.dipikka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dipikashoaib (@mss.dipikka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dipikashoaib (@mss.dipikka)

Talking to the photographers at the reception, Dipika Kakar said how it feels like her own daughter is getting married. She also thanked the media for supporting them throughout. Getting emotional, she said how Saba has been with her ever since she got married, and it will take time for the family to adjust to her absence.

The loving brother also said how it’s an ‘exciting yet nervous’ experience for him. More than me our mother is missing Saba a lot because my mother was very close to her and spent maximum time with her. I am happy that she is very happy in her life and got married to the person she wanted to,” Shoaib told the press.

Checkout all photos and videos from Saba Ibrahim’s wedding reception.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcome Saba Ibrahim at the venue (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcome Saba Ibrahim at the venue (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dipika and Shoaib pose for the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dipika and Shoaib pose for the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol Srivastava looks gorgeous in black. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sambhavana Sheth and Avinash Dwivedi at Saba Ibrahim’s reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sambhavana Sheth and Avinash Dwivedi at Saba Ibrahim’s reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The newlyweds Saba and Khalid. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The newlyweds Saba and Khalid. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shoaib Ibrahim’s Ajooni co-stars attend Saba’s reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shoaib Ibrahim’s Ajooni co-stars attend Saba’s reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Other guests at the event included Ayushi Khurana, Shagufta Ali, Jaya Ojha, Jayati Bhatia, Nimisha Vakharia among others.