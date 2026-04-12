‘I have started getting health anxiety’: Shoaib Ibrahim opens up on Dipika Kakar’s cyst recurrence

In his latest vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim spoke about feeling stressed about his wife Dipika Kakar's cancer treatment, adding that they have been consulting other doctors to seek a second opinion.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
5 min readMumbaiApr 12, 2026 01:15 PM IST
Shoaib Ibrahim on Dipika Kakar's healthShoaib Ibrahim stressed about Dipika Kakar's health (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
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Actress Dipika Kakar has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer since May 2025. In March this year, a 1.3 cm cyst was detected, following which she underwent surgery to have it removed and has been on intensive treatment ever since. Last week, in her YouTube vlog, Dipika spoke about how the illness has been affecting both her content creation and personal life. Now, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim has shared in a vlog that he has been unable to post regularly due to her health condition. Shoaib also spoke about feeling stressed about his wife’s condition, adding that they have been consulting other doctors to seek a second opinion.

In his latest vlog, Shoaib said, “I am vlogging today, almost after a week. I am visiting doctors with Dipika day in and day out. A lot of people suggested that we take a second opinion, and we also thought so. We are seeing a doctor at Tata Memorial Hospital to get his opinion too. We are trying to take as many opinions as possible and see if we are following the right line of treatment.”

Also Read: Dipika Kakar says recurring cyst has left her scared and anxious: ‘Shoaib has been stuck, I can’t give my son time’

‘We need to find out why it’s recurring again’: Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar explained in their latest vlog why they have been consulting other doctors. Dipika said, “The idea behind taking another opinion is just to know that everyone is on the same page. Just before my surgery, we had consulted 3-4 doctors, and all had recommended to undergo surgery at the earliest. In my case, they had also advised not to get a biopsy done before the surgery.”

Shoaib added, “We met with the doctor, and he has advised us to run some more tests. One of our main points is that she has undergone surgery, and it has reoccurred a second time; now we want to know the cause. We need to find out why it’s recurring again; it happens, but we are trying to find out. The doctor has asked us to get an MRI done and a few blood tests. After seeing those, he will decide further course of treatment. He will also tell us if we need to monitor it further.” Dipika chimed in, “At this point, no one is sure; only after further investigations, we will be able to know what the further course of action is.”

‘Ever since the recurrence, I have started getting health anxiety’: Shoaib Ibrahim

In the vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim also revealed that Dipika Kakar’s tumour was touching the diaphragm and carried a risk of infection, which is why it requires close monitoring. He said, “Last 8 to 10 days after Eid, there have been too many hospital visits. While everything is fine, we went to get a second opinion. Dipika had a CT Scan three days back, and it was normal. A CT Scan was done for her chest and diaphragm, because when she had her first surgery, the tumor was also touching the diaphragm, so that is also a risk. We need to keep monitoring it; her MRI is scheduled for Monday. I have been taking care of my health now, because…”

Also Read | Amidst cancer treatment, Dipika Kakar complains about appetite loss, says ‘Fatigue is so much that I cannot even move’

Dipika Kakar added, “When a person is living with a patient, he is in an all the more difficult situation compared to the patient. I said this during my surgery too, that while I was in physical pain and mental stress, even they live lwith the fear of whether the upcoming reports will be normal.”

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Shoaib also added how he gets anxious if Dipika feels the slightest pain or discomfort. He said, “In the last 10 days, I didn’t vlog also because I have been stressed with doctor visits. There was no major update to give, and ever since the recurrence, I have started getting health anxiety about her. I start getting nervous when something happens to her, if her legs ache or she complains of any pain, I get worried.”

Disclaimer: This article provides a health update for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition. If you or someone you know is experiencing health anxiety or psychological distress, please consult a mental health professional.

HELP IS A CALL AWAY

MENTAL HEALTH HELPLINE NUMBERS

AASRA

Contact: 9820466726

Email: aasrahelpline@yahoo.com

Timings: 24×7

Languages: English, Hindi

Snehi

Contact: 9582208181

Email: snehi.india@gmail.com

Timings: 10am – 10pm, all days

Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi

Fortis MentalHealth

Contact: 8376804102

Timings: 24×7; All days

Languages: Achiku, Assamese, Bengali, Dogri, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu

Connecting NGO

Contact: 9922004305, 9922001122

Email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com

Timings: 12pm – 8pm; All days

Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi

Vandrevala Foundation

Contact: 18602662345

Email: help@vandrevalafoundation.com

Timings: 24×7

Languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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