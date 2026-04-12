‘I have started getting health anxiety’: Shoaib Ibrahim opens up on Dipika Kakar’s cyst recurrence

Actress Dipika Kakar has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer since May 2025. In March this year, a 1.3 cm cyst was detected, following which she underwent surgery to have it removed and has been on intensive treatment ever since. Last week, in her YouTube vlog, Dipika spoke about how the illness has been affecting both her content creation and personal life. Now, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim has shared in a vlog that he has been unable to post regularly due to her health condition. Shoaib also spoke about feeling stressed about his wife’s condition, adding that they have been consulting other doctors to seek a second opinion.

In his latest vlog, Shoaib said, “I am vlogging today, almost after a week. I am visiting doctors with Dipika day in and day out. A lot of people suggested that we take a second opinion, and we also thought so. We are seeing a doctor at Tata Memorial Hospital to get his opinion too. We are trying to take as many opinions as possible and see if we are following the right line of treatment.”

Also Read: Dipika Kakar says recurring cyst has left her scared and anxious: ‘Shoaib has been stuck, I can’t give my son time’

‘We need to find out why it’s recurring again’: Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar explained in their latest vlog why they have been consulting other doctors. Dipika said, “The idea behind taking another opinion is just to know that everyone is on the same page. Just before my surgery, we had consulted 3-4 doctors, and all had recommended to undergo surgery at the earliest. In my case, they had also advised not to get a biopsy done before the surgery.”

Shoaib added, “We met with the doctor, and he has advised us to run some more tests. One of our main points is that she has undergone surgery, and it has reoccurred a second time; now we want to know the cause. We need to find out why it’s recurring again; it happens, but we are trying to find out. The doctor has asked us to get an MRI done and a few blood tests. After seeing those, he will decide further course of treatment. He will also tell us if we need to monitor it further.” Dipika chimed in, “At this point, no one is sure; only after further investigations, we will be able to know what the further course of action is.”

‘Ever since the recurrence, I have started getting health anxiety’: Shoaib Ibrahim

In the vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim also revealed that Dipika Kakar’s tumour was touching the diaphragm and carried a risk of infection, which is why it requires close monitoring. He said, “Last 8 to 10 days after Eid, there have been too many hospital visits. While everything is fine, we went to get a second opinion. Dipika had a CT Scan three days back, and it was normal. A CT Scan was done for her chest and diaphragm, because when she had her first surgery, the tumor was also touching the diaphragm, so that is also a risk. We need to keep monitoring it; her MRI is scheduled for Monday. I have been taking care of my health now, because…”

Dipika Kakar added, “When a person is living with a patient, he is in an all the more difficult situation compared to the patient. I said this during my surgery too, that while I was in physical pain and mental stress, even they live lwith the fear of whether the upcoming reports will be normal.”

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Shoaib also added how he gets anxious if Dipika feels the slightest pain or discomfort. He said, “In the last 10 days, I didn’t vlog also because I have been stressed with doctor visits. There was no major update to give, and ever since the recurrence, I have started getting health anxiety about her. I start getting nervous when something happens to her, if her legs ache or she complains of any pain, I get worried.”

Disclaimer: This article provides a health update for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition. If you or someone you know is experiencing health anxiety or psychological distress, please consult a mental health professional.

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