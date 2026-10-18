‘Pray no one loses weight this way’: Shoaib on Dipika’s 12 kg weight loss amid cancer battle

Actor Dipika Kakar has been battling liver cancer for over two years. She has experienced significant weight loss, which her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, attributed to the side effects of immunotherapy. In his latest YouTube vlog, Shoaib addressed concerns about Dipika’s health and warned YouTube channels and content creators against spreading misinformation about her diet and weight loss.

Shoaib Ibrahim on Dipika Kakar’s drastic weight loss

In a recent video shared on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Ibrahim addressed questions about Dipika Kakar’s weight loss. He said, “A lot of people have been asking how Dipika has lost her weight. She has lost 12 kgs and we pray that no one loses weight this way. While she has restrictions in her diet, the weight loss is because of the immunotherapy. The weight loss is a side effect of the immunotherapy. You can’t eat, and you feel nauseous. Every two days, Dipika keeps vomiting. Those who undergo immunotherapy or chemotherapy become weak.”