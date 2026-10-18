‘Pray no one loses weight this way’: Shoaib on Dipika’s 12 kg weight loss amid cancer battle

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

In his latest YouTube vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim gave a stern warning to content creators to stop spread misinformation around Dipika Kakar's diet.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
4 min readMumbaiOct 18, 2026 04:25 PM IST
Shoaib Ibrahim on Dipika Kakar's weight lossShoaib Ibrahim on Dipika Kakar's weight loss side. (Photo: Shoaib Ibrahim/ Youtube)
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Actor Dipika Kakar has been battling liver cancer for over two years. She has experienced significant weight loss, which her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, attributed to the side effects of immunotherapy. In his latest YouTube vlog, Shoaib addressed concerns about Dipika’s health and warned YouTube channels and content creators against spreading misinformation about her diet and weight loss.

Shoaib Ibrahim on Dipika Kakar’s drastic weight loss

In a recent video shared on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Ibrahim addressed questions about Dipika Kakar’s weight loss. He said, “A lot of people have been asking how Dipika has lost her weight. She has lost 12 kgs and we pray that no one loses weight this way. While she has restrictions in her diet, the weight loss is because of the immunotherapy. The weight loss is a side effect of the immunotherapy. You can’t eat, and you feel nauseous. Every two days, Dipika keeps vomiting. Those who undergo immunotherapy or chemotherapy become weak.”

Also Read: Dipika Kakar recalls facing body shaming after gaining weight: ‘I wasn’t in the frame of mind’

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Dipika added, “In the beginning, I lost 5-6 kgs through diet. The weight loss that happened in this one and a half months is because of immunotherapy.”

Shoaib Ibrahim went on to warn all those spreading wrong information about Dipika’s weight loss. He said, “We are seeing a few channels that are giving wrong information around Dipika’s diet. They are using old photos. Some people are believing it, which is wrong. Don’t follow anyone’s diet randomly. Always go to a doctor. You can follow basic things like reducing carb intake and cutting down sugar, but don’t blindly follow.”

Shoaib added, “Those giving wrong information, this is the last time I am telling you, guys. After this, we will have to give a strike to your channel.” Dipika chimed in, “It is like misleading the audience.” Shoaib further reiterated, “We don’t wish anyone to have weight loss this way. She has restrictions in her diet. Sweets are not allowed, and carbs and wheat intake have been stopped. But right now she eats very little; that’s how she has lost weight. Don’t trust any videos you watch about her diet.”

Also Read | Dipika Kakar facing painful side effects after 2nd immunotherapy: ‘My body is adjusting’

 

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Dipika Kakar on side effects of immunotherapy

Dipika Kakar, who started her immunotherapy in June, spoke about its side effects in July. In one of her vlogs, Dipika said, “After the first immunotherapy cycle, my body has been adjusting to the new chemotherapy cycles. There are side effects. After the first cycle, I got viral fever, and I felt too low. After the second cycle, I am getting body rashes, and there is itching. I am getting used to this new normal. It has been 3-4 days since the second cycle, and I am dealing with the side effects. I am being strong, and I am feeling better mentally.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition, treatment side effects, or dietary changes, and never disregard professional medical advice based on unverified online or social media content.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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