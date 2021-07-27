Shoaib Ibrahim gives health update of father after he suffers brain stroke: ‘His left side is paralysed’

Dipika Kakkar has requested her fans and followers to pray for her husband, Shaoib Ibrahim's, father's quick recovery. (Photo: Shoaib Ibrahim/Instagram)

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim has given an update on his father’s health after he suffered a brain stroke on Monday. Shoaib took to his social media platforms to share that his father has a clot in his brain and his left side has been paralysed.

Sharing video messages on Instagram stories, Shoaib said, “The next 72 hours after brain stroke are critical. Patients with such conditions are kept under observation in the ICU so probably he will be there tomorrow and day after as well. My dad has a clot in his brain and it is a small one but the place where it has formed is an issue of concern. His left side is paralysed. There is also issue in his speech. I’m unable to meet him since he is the ICU and we are not allowed there. I am there with him in the hospital. I meet him twice in a day, once in the morning and then in the evening. Please keep us in your prayers.”

Shoaib had earlier shared that his father had suffered a massive brain stroke, after which they got him admitted to a hospital and is receiving treatment for the same. He said that his father is in the ICU and will remain there for 2-3 days. The actor had asked his fans and followers for their ‘prayers and strength’, adding that his father is admitted to the ICU of the hospital.

He had written, “Need you Prayers & strength once again!! Papa has had a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently!! Please please aap sab dua kijiyega ki Allah unhe theek kar dein (Please pray for his speedy recovery).” His wife, actor Dipika Kakar re-shared his post on her Instagram Stories.

Shoaib and Dipika often share their family life on their social media platforms. Shoaib had recently shared a reel featuring his parents and received a lot of love from his fans for doing so.

He had also shared a wish for his parents on their 36th wedding anniversary

Shoaib’s father had undergone surgery in February and was under observation for a long time.

A few days ago, Shoaib held a live session with his fans on YouTube and recalled his days of struggle in the industry. He had revealed that he went against his father’s wishes to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Shoaib had shared, “Dad told me to complete my studies first, and then we’d see what happens. I didn’t know anyone in the film industry, so my struggle began in Bhopal. I used to go for whatever auditions I could find. I knew they were fake auditions, and that they would demand money, but I’d still go just to be able to rehearse how to deliver dialogues.”

On the work front, Shoaib is best known for playing Prem Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka and participating in Nach Baliye 8. He was last seen in a single Yaar Dua along with Dipika Kakkar recently.