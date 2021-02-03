Shoaib Ibrahim encourages destigmatising periods in latest video

Shoaib Ibrahim's video talks about getting rid of the stigma around menstruation.

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim, who took up vlogging during the lockdown, has been winning hearts on social media with his latest YouTube video. His new video talks about normalising the conversation around periods, and also how men can support women in their family during this time.

The video opens with Shoaib in the kitchen making tea for his wife, actor Dipika Kakar. While talking to the camera, the actor shares that when his wife is going through her period, he helps her out by cooking so she can rest. Shoaib acknowledges that it’s still a taboo in Indian families to talk about menstruation. He also encourages his male fans to support the women around them during their periods.

Towards the end of the video, Dipika Kakar also makes an appearance as she proudly applauds her husband for talking about this important subject.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. After being close friends for a while, they soon started dating. The couple tied the knot in 2018. The couple had even participated together in Nach Baliye 8. They are all set to share screen space after a long time in the upcoming music video “Yaar Dua”.