These photos of birthday boy Shoaib Ibrahim will make you hit the gym right now

Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: June 20, 2018 10:57:58 am
Shoaib Ibrahim is one actor who surprised all with his physical transformation. From the plump looking Prem of Sasural Simar Ka, the actor now flaunts one of the best bods in telly town.

Taking a four-year break to work on his body, Shoaib, in an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, had stated that it’s important for actors to be a complete package – a good mix of talent and body. The actor, who recently tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Dipika Kakar, is currently playing the lead in Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre.

Today, as the actor turns 33, here are some Instagram photos of Shoaib that will motivate you to join the gym.

Happy Birthday, Shoaib!

