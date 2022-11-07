scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Shoaib Ibrahim bids a teary ‘bidaai’ to sister Saba Ibrahim with wife Dipika Kakar. See photos and videos

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim tied the knot on November 6 in their hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

saba ibrahim, shoaib ibrahim, dipika kakarShoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim tied the knot on Sunday. (Photo: The Glam Wedding)

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba Ibrahim, a YouTuber and social media influencer, tied the knot with Khalid Niaz on Sunday in Maudaha, Uttar Pradesh. Pictures and videos from the ceremony shows Shoaib and wife Dipika Kakar bidding a teary farewell to Saba.

For the wedding, Saba and Khalid picked white ensembles with golden detailing. Saba also donned a red dupatta to add to the bride vibe. Dipika picked a red ensemble, while her husband was dressed in a black sherwani with red embroidery. Other family members were also seen in different shades of red at the function.

In another video, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are seen holding Saba Ibrahim’s hands as they escort her out of the venue. The trio is seen in tears as emotional songs play in the background.

Check out all photos and videos from Saba Ibrahim’s wedding:

 

 

 

 

On the work front, Shoaib is currently playing the lead role in Star Bharat’s Ajooni, while Dipika recently appeared in a music video. The couple had earlier this year also launched their production company.

