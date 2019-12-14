Shivin Narang saves Jennifer Winget from falling during Beyahdh 2’s shoot

Beyhadh 2 airs on Sony every Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Beyhadh 2 airs on Sony every Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

We recently learned Shivin Narang saved Jennifer Winget during their first shoot for Beyahdh 2. Narang saved Winget from falling off a building during an outdoor shoot at a construction site.

Winget, who wore a harness, was in the lift. When the lift lost control, Winget’s harness got stuck, and she was saved in the nick of time by Narang who reached out and grabbed her. He injured his hand in the process.

Shivin Narang said, “Our first shoot together was an outdoor shoot at a construction site, and I was quite excited. The sequence was one where Jennifer was supposed to be in a lift. While performing such stunt sequences, the production takes utmost care of the artistes and even Jennifer had her harness and other safety gear on but unfortunately her harness got stuck and she was about to get dragged with the lift from top floor when I instantly reached out for her and grabbed her.”

He added, “In the course of saving her, I injured myself and my hand got hurt. She got a few bruises here and there. Both of us were terrified.”

