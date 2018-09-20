Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra: Won’t be on the show at the cost of my image and reputation

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra shared that he is not looking out for love in the show. Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra shared that he is not looking out for love in the show.

The vichitra jodi of Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel was the first one to enter the Bigg Boss 12 house. The businessman and farmer duo will be representing the common man in the Salman Kham hosted show.

Before entering the show, Shivashish interacted exclusively with indianexpress.com and shared more about his participation. He said, “It was all Sourabh’s plan. He did all the work and I just followed him. Thankfully it all worked out well, and here we are on the show. This season is all about jodis and bond. And we are both excited about Bigg Boss.”

While he is a businessman from Indore, Sourabh is a farmer. Ask him how the two became friends and Shivashish shared, “It’s been a while that we are friends. So we were at a club and a girl was looking at me, who turned out to be Sourabh’s friend’s girlfriend. So it started with a cold war. I think any strong bond forms after a fight.”

The young man also shared that he is not looking out for love in the show. “I have lots of option outside so why will I try finding love there. Yes, I believe in charity and spreading love all around.”

By his claim, Shivashish is an outgoing and sweet person and can make friends easily. And when asked about his game plan in the show, Shivashish said, “Planning and plotting are for losers. I will play the game with my heart. I have no strategy in mind and will take each day like a new one.”

Stating that he won’t play the game compromising on his dignity, the businessman said, “Winning and losing is part of the game. My kitchen won’t run from Bigg Boss. People come on the show to become famous and earn money but I don’t need it. I have nothing to prove. I will never be on the show at the cost of my image and reputation.”

Adding that while he has not done any household chores ever, he will manage to survive well. “I haven’t done that but I can manage my survival well. I don’t think anyone will be able to eat the food that I make but I would definitely make friends, who would do my work,” concluded Shivashish.

