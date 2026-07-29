‘Parents didn’t even have money for food, washed utensils to survive’: Shivangi Joshi

Actress Shivangi Joshi has always safeguarded her personal life. However, on the latest episode of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, she revisited some traumatic chapters from her childhood. During a task, Shivangi revealed two of her secrets. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress recalled how her father suffered a huge loss in his business, and it brought them to the streets. The actress recalled surviving on bread and butter as the family couldn’t afford food. She even recalled how one of her maternal uncles tried to sexually assault her.
Shivangi Joshi on family’s financial crisis
Revealing her secret, Shivangi Joshi shared, “My father had a transport business with a relative. Everything was going great. But then some issues happened between him and my father, and he dumped all the losses on my father. The loss was so huge that my father had to sell everything that he had. We were literally on the streets. We had no money to even buy food. A few relatives bought us bread and butter to eat and survive. We didn’t have the money to even light a stove. After that, my parents worked very hard.”
“They worked at a canteen to earn money; they would stitch people’s clothes, and even washed utensils at the canteen. They always felt ashamed about not being able to provide food to the family. I am the only one who earns in my family, and I take care of everybody. After going through that phase, I decided never to go through it again,” Shivangi Joshi added.
Shivangi opens up about her uncle abusing her
The Bade Acche Lagte Hai 4 actress also recalled how her mother’s namesake brother tried to sexually abuse her on multiple occasions. “I never imagined I would get the courage to talk about this, but seeing Ram Sir and Harshad, I want to share this. I was also molested as a kid. My mother had a namesake brother; he was a very reputed man. When the discussions were going on about me coming to Mumbai to become an actor, he misused that,” Shivangi shared.
She added, “Since he was like a brother, my mother trusted him blindly, and at times he would pick us up from school. Initially, I didn’t understand. He said, ‘Since you are going to Mumbai to become an actor, you should know how to drive. He would ask me to sit in his lap on the front seat and hold the steering wheel. I would sit, not knowing what his intentions were. I complied, but never liked it. A few days later, I refused to learn driving from him. There were a few days left; train tickets were booked for Mumbai, my parents must have told him, and they had to go somewhere. That night he came home and started explaining how it works; suddenly he held me close. Then he mentioned that I should be prepared to do kissing scenes on screen; he joked that your mother kisses you on the forehead, similar things would happen on the shoot.”
i am so proud of you shivangi. it’s hard to carry even one responsibility and you have been carrying your family’s responsibilities since such a young age. you are really an inspiration. i have so much respect for you!!#ShivangiJoshipic.twitter.com/lKwJD0bcrP
Shivangi got emotional as she shared, “He kissed me on the forehead, then on my cheeks, and I felt weird. He wanted to kiss me on my lips, and I just told him it felt dirty and he should stop. When I pushed him away, I accidentally slapped him. He got so angry that he pinned me to the floor. I don’t know what would have happened that day; somehow, my parents came back right then. Dad heard me screaming, so he came inside and saved me. They beat him up and threw him out, but after this, for several days I couldn’t go out of the house, didn’t go to school, and my parents couldn’t leave me alone. Since they have seen this, my parents, especially my mother, are very protective of me.”
Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix India every Monday to Sunday at 8 pm; the show’s grand finale will happen on 5th August.
Disclaimer: This article contains sensitive personal accounts of severe financial hardship, emotional trauma, and childhood sexual abuse shared within an entertainment show context. The claims and views expressed are personal narratives and have not been independently verified. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or seeking support regarding past trauma, please reach out to a mental health professional or contact one of the helplines below.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More