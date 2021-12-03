Shivangi Joshi on playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu: Feel responsible and nervous

Balika Vadhu recently took a leap with Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai and Samridh Bawa taking charge as the new leads. Shivangi had recently taken a month-long break after wrapping up the shoot for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Having spent time with family, the actor said that she is ‘excited and nervous’ to play Anandi in the iconic show.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, the young actor said, “Balika Vadhu is one of the most popular shows on Colors, and I am so happy that I got a chance to be a part of this project. Anandi is a beautiful character and knowing there are expectations, I feel responsible and also slightly nervous but I am not taking any pressure. I will give my best to it like my previous shows, and let the audience judge me.”

Laughing at the coincidence that she played the lead after leap in two consecutive shows, the actor further spoke about what one can expect on the daily now. “Anandi is now 17 years, and waiting for her boards’ results. She wants to study further and knows that her life will change once she gets to college. She will also get some freedom post that. Apart from that, you will get to see how her, Jigar and Anand’s lives collide, and relationships change with time,” she said.

Talking about the characters, Shivangi shared that while Anandi’s husband Jigar (Samridh) will try to chain her, Anand (Randeep) will become the wind beneath her wings.

Sharing that the team will also focus on the subject of child marriage, given that’s their basic premise, the actor said, “While I cannot reveal much about what’s going to happen, you will get to see Anandi taking a stand for herself. And the message around child marriage, and its ill effects will be heard loud and clear. We want to impart the right message and also help young kids, who have faced something like this, take a stand and fight for their rights.”

Shivangi also feels that even with the rise of digital medium and love for cinema, television still has the power to connect with the masses. SThe actor also added that the audience hooked to the small screen watches no other medium, and are directly connected with their favourite characters.

As we brought up the subject of her exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor said she wouldn’t like to discuss it. However, she added that she believes, whatever happens, it’s always for the best. “Even my character was that of a kid, and I joined post the leap. Hence the show has to carry on with its story and bring new characters. Though, I must add that the team has been a family and will always be so.”

Talking about fans’ love for Naira and Kartik (Shivangi and Mohsin Khan’s characters), and whether they would be able to accept her with a new hero, the actor said, “As actors, we all desire to do different characters and explore the artist in us. Yes, fans did like our pairing but one has to step out to be able to play newer roles. I will give my best and hope that my fans continue to shower their love and support me as they have always.”

