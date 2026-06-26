‘Being on my own will be a challenge’: Shivangi Joshi on participating in Lock Upp 2

Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi is all set to step into the captive reality space with Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. As she explores the new territory, Shivangi is nervous about being by herself on the show. The actress, known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Balika Vadhu 2, and Bade Acche Lagte Hai 4, has always been very private about her personal life. Recently, during a conversation with SCREEN, Shivangi shared what one can expect from her on the show.

Talking about joining the show, Shivangi Joshi said, “I don’t think you can prepare yourself for a show like this; it’s a captive reality show where tasks will happen, that’s all I know. I am going with a clean slate. While people think of me as a sweet, docile girl, that’s also me, but I am much more than that. You will get to see the stronger side, too.”

Also Read: Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Pamela Serena join Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

In 2017, when Hina Khan joined Bigg Boss 11 straight after quitting to play Akshara on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, many people couldn’t accept her strong real-life personality. When Shivangi was asked if she also has this fear that her personality beyond her characters might not connect with the audience, she said, “I haven’t thought about this much, but Hina did a fabulous job on the show. She was a true lioness. While some people didn’t relate to her, others did; there also may be some people who might not agree with my actions or behavior, but there will also be a section of people who will relate.”

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Shivangi further shared that if she discussed this opportunity with her celebrity friends who have done captive reality shows earlier, she said, “I did speak to friends before participating, but more than them, I spoke to my family. Everyone has given me tips and advice.” She further added that being alone in a space like this will prove to be a big challenge. “I have been in a very protective environment; I have never travelled alone, so this is going to be the biggest challenge for me, to be on my own and handle things myself. I have never done that; you might get to see a Shivangi 2.0 on the show,” Shivangi added.

About Shivangi Joshi

Actress Shivangi Joshi has become one of the most popular names on Indian television. She started her career with a special appearance in Shweta Tiwari’s show Parvarrish. Shivangi officially made her full-fledged debut in 2013 with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. Later, she went on to do shows like Beintehaa and Begusarai. In 2016, Shivangi shot to stardom as she played Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi also starred in Balika Vadhu 2. Her last show on TV was Bade Acche Lagte Hai 4 in 2025.

Last year, Shivangi Joshi was rumoured to be in a relationship with Kushal Tandon. Kushal had also posted a story on Instagram, which he later deleted. In the story, Kushal had written, “To all the people I love, just wanted to say, Shivangi and I are not together anymore. It’s been 5 months, so yes.” Earlier, in March 2025, Shivangi Joshi had also shared a post on Instagram on Kushal’s birthday and wrote, “Wishing you a wonderful day and an amazing year ahead. May this year bring you happiness, success, and everything your heart desires. Hope it’s filled with exciting opportunities, growth, and beautiful moments that make you truly smile. Wishing you everything good in life. And of course, may your cheat meals be even more delicious this year because if anyone has earned them, it’s you! Lots of love.”

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In 2024, Shivangi had also slammed people for speculations around her personal life. Taking to Instagram, Shivangi had written, “I am very disappointed by a group of people for misconstruing my words and misinterpreting them. Recently, at an event, I was asked a generic question about a lot of rumours going around, to which I said, ‘That’s what rumours are for, right? They come and go.’ Unfortunately, my response was tweaked with voiceover, and the outcome was a lot of uncalled-for remarks and statements, causing emotional turmoil for my family and me. I’ve always kept my personal life private and refrained from talking about it in open forums. Hence, I request you to kindly respect my privacy. When the time is right, you will know. But taking advantage of someone’s generic statement and bashing them and their families is not at all human. I respect everyone, and I expect the same in return. Thank you!”