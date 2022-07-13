Shivangi Joshi says mother’s sacrifice motivates her to do better in career: ‘She stayed away from her husband, children for me’

One of television’s most loved actors Shivangi Joshi is currently showcasing her adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. For the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, the reality show is her chance to “experience different things”. As the Rohit Shetty-hosted show completes two weeks, the actor called her stint ‘so far so good’.

As seen in the last episode, Joshi had to undergo shocks during a stunt. In a chat with indianexpress.com, the actor said that she never expected the shocks to be this strong. “When we see the show on TV, we don’t realise the intensity. It was unbearable and unbelievable. Now I know why contestants shout so much. I cannot describe the pain I had to go during the stunt.”

Apart from the shocks, the Balika Vadhu 2 actor shared that she is proud of overcoming her fear of water on the show. Recalling the first stunt, where she had to swim underwater, she said, “I remember I was shell shocked when Rohit sir described it. I panicked and called my mother, and said that I won’t be able to do it. However, I not only finished the stunt but also won it. I was really proud of myself then. It really made me happy. I think I surprised myself and realised that we shouldn’t undermine ourselves.”

Talking further about the season, Shivangi Joshi mentioned how she is happy to be among ‘strong contenders’. “This time, no one wants to give up. Also, more than competition, I feel we are there to support each other, knowing well what the next person is going through. Everyone has been pushing their limits and it’s just amazing. I know only one will eventually win but I love the fact that everyone is giving their best this year.”

Going down memory lane, the actor recalled her showbiz journey and said that she never expected it would go this well. “Everything I did, I did it from the heart and thus I have no regrets. I am overwhelmed at how things shaped up for me. I am so thankful that I got so much love from the audience, and hope that it continues to be this way for me,” she said.

Shivangi Joshi also credited her mother for helping her build a career. Joshi revealed that her mother came to Mumbai with her, leaving behind her husband and two young kids. She added that her mother’s sacrifices have only made her stronger. “I am a family person, and so it was really tough for me to leave them behind. Thankfully, I had my mother by my side. But I can only imagine how difficult it must have been for her to stay away from them. I can never forget the sacrifice she did for me. It gives me the strength to carry on,” the actor concluded.