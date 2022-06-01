Shivangi Joshi on leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, failure of Balika Vadhu: ‘Every show has its own destiny’

Young star Shivangi Joshi is all set to make her reality show debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actor, who rose to fame with Begusarai, became an overnight star with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Playing the new lead post Hina Khan’s exit, the actor’s stint ended on the Star Plus show last year. While there was a loud buzz that she quit the show, the actor confessed that wasn’t the case. In a chat with indianexpress.com, Shivangi said, “I did not leave the show. Main kyu karti? The makers planned a lead and they had to do this. Both Naira and Seerat are characters close to my heart, I would have never quit the show.”

Post a short break from Yeh Rishta, Shivangi grabbed the lead role of Balika Vadhu. The show had come back with a new season that spoke about the ills of child marriage. The actor was roped in to play Anandi when the show took a leap. However, in just a couple of months, the Balika Vadhu was withdrawn from air owing to low ratings. When asked about the failure of the show, the 24-year-old said, “I did feel bad but there was no disappointment. When you take up something, you do want it to become super successful. However, sometimes things don’t work as per our plans. Also, I truly believe every show has its own journey. Balika Vadhu is a household name and I am so happy and proud I could associate with it. The message that the show wanted to give was lapped by viewers, and I think it manage to fulfil its intention.”

Coming to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Shivangi Joshi said that it’s one show where she would not only get to perform stunts but also test her mental strength. Confident to come back stronger, she added that her family is extremely excited about her new project. On being asked to point out her strength and weaknesses, the actor smiled to say, “I have a lot of phobias, and that’s going to be my weakness. However, I am stepping into this show with the intention to overcome all my fears. I am not someone who gives up easily. While I am competitive, I take failure and defeat quite well. That I think will be my strength.”

Shivangi’s former co-stars Hina Khan, Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh have made their mark in the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Stating that she has followed their performances, the actor also revealed a tip that Vishal gave her. “Since he had a hard time with water stunts, Vishal told me to learn swimming. I know the basics now and I am just hoping I manage to do well in the tasks,” she said.

The actor’s personal life is often the topic of gossip, as she always gets linked with her co-stars, be it Mohsin Khan or Randeep Rai. Stating that as any other person, she is entitled to have a personal life, Shivangi Joshi said, “I know fans consider us their families, and thus want to know every minute details about our lives. It does get overwhelming at times but I don’t stress over it. Also, sometimes people do not understand and say the harshest of things online without understanding that it may hurt us. I just hope that people know how to create a balance.”

Shivangi Joshi will be joined by Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal,Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann and Aneri Vajani, in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.