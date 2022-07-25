Shivangi Joshi eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, fans bid her emotional goodbye

Television actor Shivangi Joshi was eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in the latest episode. The actor, known for her performance in Balika Vadhu 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, became the third contestant to get evicted from the Colors show after Erika Packard and Aneri Vajani. The reality show is being hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Shivangi had to beat Pratik Sehajpal and Kanika Mann in the elimination stunt. For the task, the contestants were given a dark box with six keys in it and three locks. The contestants had to switch on the light, find the right key and unlock it. As they did so, the stunt box kept rotating and was covered with crickets, cockroaches and earthworms. Shivangi took 10 seconds more than Pratik, and so her journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 came to an end.

Fans were left rather emotional and tweeted that they were still proud of Shivangi Joshi, and that she “performed every stunt brilliantly” and didn’t give up, even though it was her first reality show. Others hailed her as the true winner of the show.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Shivangi had mentioned that she was stepping into Khatron Ke Khiladi to “overcome all her weaknesses”. However, she hadn’t been prepared for all the ‘shocks’. “When we see the show on TV, we don’t realise the intensity. It was unbearable and unbelievable. Now I know why contestants shout so much. I cannot describe the pain I had to go during the stunt,” she said.