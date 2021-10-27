Shivangi Joshi bids farewell to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, makers introduce new cast

The longest-running drama on television at present, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to see a major change. With the lead cast Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi moving on, the show will launch a new season with a fresh cast. After Mohsin, who played Kartik, bid an emotional farewell, Shivangi Joshi now penned her thoughts about her association with the serial.

In a long post shared on Instagram, Shivangi Joshi wrote how she hasn’t stopped crying. She mentioned how there comes a point when we meet new people and they ‘ create a place in your heart for life.’ The actor added that point came in May 2016, when she entered the popular daily. “I never knew that set would literally be my second home and those people whom I didn’t know would eventually be my family,” she wrote.

As per the actor, she has experienced many emotions in this close to six years journey with the show. And two days back, when she was leaving the set, it seemed like a ‘bidaai’. She wrote, “Everyone associated with the show was there to bid good bye and we all were crying. For an outsider, it would have been no less than a girl’s bidaai scene. I take all possible emotions a human being would have from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

On a final note, she thanked the producer Rajan Shahi for the opportunity and for believing in her. She also thanked the production, her co-star Mohsin Khan and all the well-wishers who supported the show.

Post the lead’s exit, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a generation leap, bringing the tale of Kartik and Naira’s (Mohsin and Shivangi) daughters Akshara and Aarohi. The producer recently introduced the new faces of the show to his audience. While these characters will be played by newbies Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant, popular TV face Harshad Chopda will be seen as their love interest.

On bagging the show, Pranali Rathod said that she is over the moon. “I am extremely thrilled to be a part of such a huge show, and hope for the audience to accept and love my character. As soon as I was handed the script, there was no turning back from there onwards as not everybody gets to be a part of a show like this,” she shared.

The new story will focus on the half-sisters and how they fall in love with the same man. While Abhimanyu (Harshad) has his heart set on on Akshara (Pranali), she would go to any length to keep her sister happy. The new storyline will kickstart from tonight.