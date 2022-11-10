CID’s ACP Pradhyuman, Shivaji Satam, shares photo with co-stars Daya and Aditya, fans demand return of the show

One of the longest-running shows on Indian TV, CID wrapped up a couple of years back. However its cast — Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava continue to enjoy unbeatable fandom. Their characters ACP Pradhyuman, Daya and Abhijeet are still loved by fans, and they miss watching them solve cases together. And hence, when on Thursday, Shivaji posted a photo with the team, fans were left emotional.

Shivaji Satam tweeted a picture of the three actors along with the creator of the show, BP Singh. “#the GANG of CID with Big Daddy BP🥰🌹❤️👍🥰,” he wrote with the picture. In the photo, all of them are dressed casually, as they posed for the cameras. The image also had the words ‘love’ written on it.

Fans were quick to drop emotional messages on the tweet. They wrote messages like, “ek baar aajao phir se sab wapas🙏🙏🤨,” “So good to see you all together…,” “Missing you all alot sir🥺😭,” and “Bring back the show sir ❤️.”

#the GANG of CID with Big Daddy BP🥰🌹❤️👍🥰 pic.twitter.com/pxOHMcL52O — shivaji satam (@shivaajisatam) November 10, 2022

Launched in 1997, CID was one of the first crime-based dramas on television. The investigative team primarily comprises ACP Pradhyuman (Shivaji Satam), Daya (Dayanand Shetty), Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava) and Freddy (Dinesh Phadnis). CID successfully aired more than 1500 episodes. The show has seen many changes but the core format has always been the same.

In 2018, Sony TV announced that the CID will take a break, and come back after a few months. However, the wait for the show to return continues for fans. The channel even issued a statement stating, “Having completed 20 years, CID, is the longest-running cult show on Sony Entertainment Television. It has been a great journey so far, along with Fireworks Productions, and CID will now take an intermittent break starting 28th October, 2018. The last episode of the show will be aired on 27th October, 2018. The show will gear up for a renewed season with a lot more contextual cases keeping alive the thrill that the audience has experienced so far.” During the pandemic, however, fans were treated to the drama as it re-aired along with multiple past shows.