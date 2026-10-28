‘Biggest chapter of my life is over’: Shivaji Satam, CID’s ACP Pradyuman, on BP Singh’s death

Actor Shivaji Satam, best known for playing ACP Pradyuman in CID, is mourning the death of the show’s creator, Bijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as BP Singh. Recalling their long association, Satam described Singh as a mentor, friend and teacher who shaped his career, saying, “The biggest chapter of my life is over today.” BP Singh died on Tuesday morning after suffering a massive heart attack.

In an interview with Variety India, Satam expressed his grief and recalled working with BP Singh on their popular show.

The actor said, “The biggest chapter of my life is over today. He was a great man, a great friend. I learned everything from him. I came from theatre. I knew how to act on stage. But BP Singh taught me how to deliver in front of the camera, how to be larger than life when required. He explained magnification so well. He was a wonderful teacher.”

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Also Read: CID’s BP Singh dies at 77; Dayanand Shetty says, ‘Today morning he just didn’t wake up’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit1)

Satam also recalled a remarkable moment from their time on CID, when the team set a world record by shooting an episode in a single take lasting 111 minutes. He remembered how Singh continued working through serious health setbacks.

“Only three months after undergoing cardiac surgery, Singh was running around with a camera in a jungle, shooting a chase sequence. Six-seven months later, after a second surgery, he designed a 111-minute single-shot episode. He guided Nitin Rao, the cameraman, holding him through it all,” he said.

Reflecting on their bond, the actor said, “In friendships, there are misunderstandings and fights, but it never went beyond that. He was there in all seasons of my life too. Our relationship cannot be narrowed down to one thing. He was an amazing, wonderful friend, and a friend who taught me so much. A man like him should be given a Padma Shri. But he never bothered about that. He’d say, ‘Leave it, what difference is that going to make? Our audience is there, right?’ The audience is still there. It’s a big achievement.”

Dayanand Shetty on BP Singh’s death

Dayanand Shetty, who played Daya in CID, also paid tribute to the show’s creator. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor remembered Singh’s dedication to his work and said he had devoted much of his life to making television content.

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“BP Singh ji had no other life, other than making content. He was dedicated to his work and was very passionate about it. He was also one of the best cameramen we had. He had not been well for quite some time, and this morning he just did not wake up. It was age-related; he was not well,” he said.

SWA mourns the passing of veteran screenwriter, producer & director B. P. Singh, whose contribution to Indian television will remain an enduring part of its history. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. Rest in peace. https://t.co/qWkZz2jwRJ — SWA India Org (@swaindiaorg) October 27, 2026

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also expressed grief over Singh’s passing in an Instagram post. Remembering him as both a professional associate and a close friend, Pandit highlighted his contribution to television crime dramas.

He wrote, “Sad to know about the demise of an ace Producer Director B.P.Singh ji due to a massive heart attack early in the morning. A brilliant filmmaker who captivated the nation with his crime shows C.I.D and AAhat. His work is still and will continue to be an inspiration to generations to come. Was fortunate to be a very close associate of him when he was the President of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association. A great human being and a dear friend will always be remembered for his contribution to the entertainment world. Heartfelt condolences to the family & near ones. The last rites will be performed tomorrow, October 28. Details will be shared soon.”

Apart from CID, which premiered in 1998, Singh was known for creating Aahat, the horror anthology series that began in 1995 and ran until 2015. His other television projects included Abhay, Khaaki and Supercops Vs Supervillains.