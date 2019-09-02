Shiv Thakare lifts Bigg Boss Marathi 2 trophy

Shiv Thakare on Sunday emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2, hosted by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

Besides Shiv, Veena Jagtap, Shivani Surve, Neha Shitole, Aroh Welankar and Kishori Shahane were the finalists who battled it out for the trophy. In the end, it came down to Shitole and Thakare, and the latter emerged as the winner.

In addition to the winner’s trophy, Shiv Thakare also won Rs 17 lakh.

Thakare was appreciated for his sincere and simple nature throughout the season. He and his fellow contestant Veena Jagtap fell in love during their stay in the house. Thakare said in a post-show press conference that he will try to convince his mother about their relationship.

Shiv Thakare’s official Instagram account featured a photo of himself holding the trophy and standing beside Bigg Boss Marathi 2 host Mahesh Manjrekar. The caption reads, “Our #MarathiBoy Shiv Thakare has won BiggBossMarathi Season 2! He has won only because of your support! Not only Shiv but you all have won! Thank you so much for your love. God bless you!”

In the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi, 15 contestants were housed in a palatial house for 100 days, with multiple cameras recording them 24×7. Unlike the first season, which was shot in Lonavala, the second season was shot in Goregaon Film City.