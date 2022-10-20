Shiv Thakare: ‘If Bigg Boss 16 is a film, I am its perfect hero’

After winning Bigg Boss Marathi 2, Shiv Thakare is now back in the game with Bigg Boss 16. The actor has left viewers of the show impressed with his strong personality, clear opinions and friendly nature, especially now that he is the captain of the house. Sharing that the Hindi show was always his dream, the actor said that God didn’t want to give him such a big show at the start of his career and thus offered the Marathi show as the first step. “Pehle ek sheher jaanta tha ab pura desh jaanega (Earlier just a state knew me, now the whole world will),” he told indianexpress.com before entering the Salman Khan-hosted show.

When asked if it hurt him to get back into competition after emerging as a winner, he said, “Not at all. I have gone through a lot in life. I have stumbled and fallen but have stood back to fight again and again. Also, to achieve bigger dreams, one needs to take risks. After winning Bigg Boss Marathi, I got so much love and success. Even though it’s been more than two years since the win, people still remember me. I am sure I will emerge as a bigger star after Bigg Boss 16,” he added.

Shiv shared that he is not worried about fandom of Hindi TV stars who are competing with him. He added that he wants everyone to take him lightly so that they get shocked to see him being so good at the game.

Shiv Thakare had fallen in love in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 with Veena Jagtap during the show. However, the two broke up soon after. Revealing details about his relationship, the actor-dancer said that they broke up more than a year after reports came up. He shared that the two wanted to work on their relationship and not just cash in on it. “We ended on a happy note. Now, I just want to focus on my career.”

But will he be okay to fall in love again, on national TV? “I am a very loyal person and have just one partner at a time. And I am already committed to the game and the BB16 trophy. So no more distractions,” he laughed to share.

Shiv Thakare further shared how he would want to make the same mistakes he did last time, as that would show he is real. “I don’t want to come across as someone calculative. I want Salman Khan to pull me up and correct me whenever I go wrong. I am a very real person, and very honest. I keep saying that people want to see a hero in life, who has had a journey. I come from a slum and worked hard to make an identity for myself. I was not a born star. If Bigg Boss 16 is a film, I am its perfect hero,” he added.

On a final note, he mentioned how being on shows like Roadies and now Bigg Boss will help him connect with a broader audience. “While Roadies is a show loved by youth, someone like my mother or grandmother watches Bigg Boss. Hence, these shows will make me a household name, and in return bring more work,” he shared, ending by his three rules to ace the competition. “Entertainment, honesty and zidd (determination).”

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.