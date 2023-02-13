Shiv Thakare is the runner-up of Bigg Boss 16: The common man with a heart of gold

Shiv Thakare, whose confidence, passion, competitiveness and humility helped him reach the finale of Bigg Boss Season 16, has emerged as the runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Shiv Manoharrao Uttamrao Zinguji Ganuji Thakare, a slum boy from Amravati, dreamt of being on Bigg Boss for years. He participated in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 in 2019, calling it a step toward his ultimate goal. Ever since he stepped on the stage at the premiere night, the Marathi ‘mulga’ has fought and fought hard to win Bigg Boss 16. And while his personality traits helped him win hearts, the biggest push has come from the ‘mandali’, his friends circle.

In just a couple of weeks, Shiv formed a bond with Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan, and formed his own gang. While many have mentioned how their groupism helped them survive, fans of the show would know that groups have it tougher on the show. The ‘mandali’ definitely became an integral part of the season and probably the only positive factor on the show. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan also joined the group soon, and the gang only grew stronger. While Abdu and Sajid took voluntary exits, Nimrit and Sumbul got eliminated just a couple of weeks before the finale. With Stan and Shiv already in the finals, it seems like the ‘mandali’ did manage to achieve what they wanted to.

While all six of them shared a great bond, Shiv Thakare’s journey would be incomplete without his sweet friendship with Abdu Rozik. Fans impressed by their friendship also nicknamed them ‘ShiBdu’. While Shiv has a macho avatar, with Abdu, he could show his vulnerability and did not even fear shedding a tear or two. They would also often role-play giving the show some hilarious moments. Also, Shiv and Stan faced every hurdle that came their way holding each other’s hands. While Shiv was always clear he wants the trophy, he had accepted that he would feel happy even if Stan is announced as the winner.

Shiv’s journey will be incomplete without discussing Archana Gautam’s exit. During a fight, Archana grabbed his neck, forcing Bigg Boss to evict her, for a violation of the house rule. However, Salman Khan took a different stance and accused Shiv of instigating her. As readers would know Archana is part of the Congress party and the host mentioned how Shiv used Priyanka Gandhi’s name to instigate her. Salman brought Archana back in the game and ever since seemed to have lost all affection towards Shiva.

Bigg Boss 16, strangely, did not have many tasks, and thus avoided many fights. However, just before the finale week, the torture task was introduced, which expectedly brought out the ugly side of the housemates. Archana, Shalin and Priyanka decided to torture Shiv, Nimrit and Stan and left them distraught. While Stan and Nimrit cried and shouted, Shiv faced every torture silently. As audiences and the housemates expected him to emerge without a scratch, they got to know he had bruised his eyes badly. The ex-Roadies couldn’t even open his eyes and was in visible pain but he did not accuse Archana saying that it happened during a task.

Recently, Bigg Boss showcased the finalists’ journey, and Shiv Thakare’s video was the longest. It not only reminded fans how he became the first contestant to become a captain through audience votes, he was also probably the only contestant who has had a different equation with each housemate. Be it fight or friendship, the actor lived each day of the show fully. It thus did not come as a surprise that Bigg Boss heaped words of praise on him, and even bowed his head as a mark of respect towards Shiv’s passion towards the show.