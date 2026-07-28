‘I am an orphan despite having a family’: Shilpa Shinde was forced to leave her Mumbai home

Shilpa Shinde, who is currently seen on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, recently revealed a personal secret in exchange for 20,000 points during the weekly budget task. In the latest episode, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor opened up about cutting ties with her family and explained why she moved to Karjat three years ago.

Getting emotional, Shilpa Shinde revealed, “I honestly don’t know where to begin. Everyone keeps talking about family; some people don’t have a family. In my case, despite having a family, I am an orphan. I have said many times that I live in a shelter home when I come to Mumbai. Karjat was initially supposed to be my second home, but now it’s my primary home. I have almost left Mumbai; it has been three years.”

She further shared, “I had undergone a shoulder surgery. My brother got brainwashed by his wife, and my mother got influenced by my brother. On the fifth day of my surgery, they kicked me out of my own house. You might wonder, are they so bad that they kicked me out? They know I have a lot of self-respect. Such circumstances were created intentionally that I had to leave my house at 11 pm. Even my mother didn’t stop me because she was brainwashed by my brother.”

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‘I will never speak to my family again’

Shilpa Shinde also explained how the ordeal shaped her approach to relationships. She said, “The moment you make yourself available, people start to exploit you. They just use you; you become a doormat. I became a doormat for my family. Whenever I go to Mumbai and check into a hotel, people ask me, ‘Aap toh yahi par rehte ho?’ I make an excuse that there are guests at home and I need privacy.”

The actress added, “I am never going to speak to them (her family) again in my life. I have even written my will stating I have no relation with any of them. Someone asked me why am I doing this show. I want to build a shelter home which is why I am doing this show. I am not looking for sympathy. My only point is when people don’t have a family they get depressed. What about those who have a family, yet still they are alone? It’s been a long time since I met my mother. I want to see her, but she is so influenced by them that we only talk on the phone. I tell her to visit me at Karjat, but there are 100 excuses. Everyone will call me toxic and say I cannot get along with anyone. I don’t care. I am cold-hearted when it comes to relationships. They know what I have dedicated my life to. I am so bad that I was thrown out of my own house. That’s my truth. Everyone only paints a picture-perfect story.”

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix India every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.