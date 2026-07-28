‘I am an orphan despite having a family’: Shilpa Shinde was forced to leave her Mumbai home

Shilpa Shinde, who is currently seen on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, recently revealed a personal secret in exchange for 20,000 points during the weekly budget task. In the latest episode, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor opened up about cutting ties with her family and explained why she moved to Karjat three years ago.
Shilpa Shinde was thrown out of her Mumbai home
Getting emotional, Shilpa Shinde revealed, “I honestly don’t know where to begin. Everyone keeps talking about family; some people don’t have a family. In my case, despite having a family, I am an orphan. I have said many times that I live in a shelter home when I come to Mumbai. Karjat was initially supposed to be my second home, but now it’s my primary home. I have almost left Mumbai; it has been three years.”
She further shared, “I had undergone a shoulder surgery. My brother got brainwashed by his wife, and my mother got influenced by my brother. On the fifth day of my surgery, they kicked me out of my own house. You might wonder, are they so bad that they kicked me out? They know I have a lot of self-respect. Such circumstances were created intentionally that I had to leave my house at 11 pm. Even my mother didn’t stop me because she was brainwashed by my brother.”
Shilpa Shinde also explained how the ordeal shaped her approach to relationships. She said, “The moment you make yourself available, people start to exploit you. They just use you; you become a doormat. I became a doormat for my family. Whenever I go to Mumbai and check into a hotel, people ask me, ‘Aap toh yahi par rehte ho?’ I make an excuse that there are guests at home and I need privacy.”
The actress added, “I am never going to speak to them (her family) again in my life. I have even written my will stating I have no relation with any of them. Someone asked me why am I doing this show. I want to build a shelter home which is why I am doing this show. I am not looking for sympathy. My only point is when people don’t have a family they get depressed. What about those who have a family, yet still they are alone? It’s been a long time since I met my mother. I want to see her, but she is so influenced by them that we only talk on the phone. I tell her to visit me at Karjat, but there are 100 excuses. Everyone will call me toxic and say I cannot get along with anyone. I don’t care. I am cold-hearted when it comes to relationships. They know what I have dedicated my life to. I am so bad that I was thrown out of my own house. That’s my truth. Everyone only paints a picture-perfect story.”
Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix India every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More