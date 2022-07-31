Shilpa Shinde to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s new season, reveals why she’s doing the show

July 31, 2022 4:39:56 pm
Television actor Shilpa Shinde has confirmed her participation in the upcoming season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The show is making a comeback after five years and it will focus on celebrities from different walks of life, showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners.
Hoping that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will be a great experience just like Bigg Boss, the actor said in a statement, “I am really excited to again associate with COLORS. My fans eagerly anticipated my return to television after my stint on Bigg Boss, and they are the reason why I am doing this show. I know that they will be excited to see me back on television and what better show to entertain them than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.”
Being a non-dancer herself, Shipa said that she is looking forward to performing in front of an audience. “This is a big platform and I hope that I live up to the expectations of my fans and entertain them till the end of the show,” she added.
Filmmaker Karan Johar and Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Nora Fatehi have been roped in and will be seen as judges. The show will soon air on COLORS TV.
