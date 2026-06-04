Shilpa Shinde on Sanjay Kohli’s reaction to sexual harassment confession: ‘He thanked me’

Actor Shilpa Shinde has found herself at the center of a controversy after recently admitting that she had falsely accused Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment during a dispute over unpaid dues. The revelation sparked widespread criticism online, with several social media users questioning her actions and some even demanding legal action against her. Actor Hina Khan was among those who reacted strongly, writing on social media, “The joke is on us.” Now, Shilpa has responded to the backlash and defended her decision to speak out.

Speaking to IANS, Shilpa Shinde said, “When Bharti Singh’s podcast was released, many people who truly know me and supported me during my Bigg Boss journey understood what I was trying to say. Even on Bigg Boss, I had mentioned that I had falsely accused my producer of sexual harassment. I never allowed the police to arrest him because I knew I was lying. My intention was not just to recover money. People should not jump to conclusions without knowing the full reality.”

She further alleged that several people from the industry were using the controversy for publicity.

“Many of my fans have supported me, but some influential people have targeted me. They are using bad PR tactics. Everyone wants publicity,” she said. Without naming Hina Khan directly, Shilpa added, “People say a woman is another woman’s biggest enemy. I went through an extremely difficult phase, and perhaps that is why I am still relevant today. Everyone knows what happened to me. I wasn’t allowed to work on The Kapil Sharma Show, I was receiving multiple legal notices, and my health was suffering. People saw an opportunity and used it for their own publicity.”

Clarifying her earlier remarks, Shilpa maintained that the sexual harassment complaint was withdrawn at the time and never led to an arrest. “I did what I had to do to free myself from that situation. They were not letting me live my life peacefully,” she said.

‘People called me psycho’

Recalling the aftermath of her exit from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain!, Shilpa Shinde said she faced intense criticism and legal challenges.

“People called me psycho. Rumours were spread about me. Criminal defamation cases were filed against me. CINTAA also took action against me. Leaving that show was not easy. There were attempts to stop me from participating in Bigg Boss. I finally confessed because I did not want to carry this lie with me forever,” she said.

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‘Sanjay Kohli called to thank me’

Shilpa further claimed that after publicly clarifying her stance, producer Sanjay Kohli and his wife reached out to her personally and thanked her for speaking the truth. “I spoke to them. They told me to let people say whatever they want. They called me to thank me,” the actor said. According to Shilpa, the conversation reaffirmed her belief that being honest about the past was the right decision.

“I told them that we both know the reality, and I am not afraid of telling the truth. I simply wanted to set an example that nobody should be scared of speaking the truth. Unfortunately, many people hold back because of the kind of situations and backlash that get created,” she added.

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‘This deserves strong condemnation’: Ashoke Pandit

The President of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association and Chief Advisor of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Ashoke Pandit, spoke to SCREEN and strongly condemned Shilpa Shinde’s recent confession.

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Reacting to her admission, Pandit said, “If what Shilpa Shinde said in the podcast is true, it deserves strong condemnation. Sexual harassment is a very serious allegation, and using it as a weapon to settle personal or professional disputes is deeply wrong.”

He added: “The fact that a producer may have stayed silent to keep a show running and protect the livelihoods of an entire crew does not give a free pass to a false accuser. False allegations can destroy a person’s reputation, career and mental well-being.”

Ashoke Pandit also expressed concern about the wider impact such incidents can have on genuine survivors of harassment.

“What is even more worrying is that such actions make it harder for genuine victims to be believed. Every false accusation weakens trust in those who come forward with real experiences. If someone chose to damage another person’s life and reputation for personal gain, it is not only shameful but completely unacceptable,” he added.

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What is the controversy all about?

The controversy began after Shilpa Shinde appeared on Bharti Singh’s YouTube talk show, where she openly admitted that the sexual harassment complaint she filed against producer Sanjay Kohli during their dispute was false.

“The case ended long ago. Nobody knows this, but I am not afraid to tell the truth. I filed a sexual harassment case because I felt I had no other option. The police told me that if I wanted an FIR registered, I would need to make serious allegations. Since I come from a legal background, I understood the process,” she said.

Shilpa claimed she felt trapped at the time and saw no other way out. “My situation had become so bad that I just wanted freedom. I had already quit the show, but the pressure continued. I felt people were trying to control my life,” she said.

She also expressed regret over the impact the allegations had on Sanjay Kohli.

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“Today, through this platform, I want to say that the allegations were false. This is the first time I am confessing it publicly. Later, we reached a settlement, and my pending payments were cleared,” she stated.

‘The joke is on us’: Hina Khan

Following the viral clip, Hina Khan shared a series of Instagram stories condemning the admission.

“I usually don’t comment on other people’s matters, but when it concerns something sensitive that affects society, especially women, I feel compelled to speak,” Hina wrote.

In another post, she added, “Using sexual harassment allegations to damage someone’s reputation during a dispute is absolutely shameful. Everyone has the right to call it out and demand justice. I am shocked beyond words.”

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She also described Sanjay Kohli as the “real victim” in the situation and questioned what would happen if such actions were repeated.

Shilpa Shinde reacts to Hina Khan

Reacting to Hina’s remarks, Shilpa fired back, saying, “I don’t know when people will stop using my name for publicity. You already have enough reasons to be in the news. Don’t force me to reveal things. If I come out with proof, people will start hating you. Stop barking at me.”

When and why did Shilpa Shinde quit Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain?

Shilpa Shinde quit Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! in March 2016 after a highly publicised fallout with the show’s makers. She had objected to an exclusivity clause in her contract and alleged mental harassment, unequal treatment, and lack of support from the production team. The dispute escalated into a prolonged legal battle, with the production house issuing her a legal notice for breach of contract while CINTAA directed her to return to work.

During that period, Shilpa had accused producer Sanjay Kohli of inappropriate behaviour, alleging that he had made uncomfortable remarks and touched her in a manner she considered inappropriate. Those allegations are the same claims she has now publicly described as false.

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Disclaimer: This article reports on ongoing public statements, social media disputes, and personal accounts within the entertainment industry that have not been independently verified by our editorial desk. The personal reflections and experiences shared herein are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute legal, psychological, or professional advice.