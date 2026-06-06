‘Jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo’: Shilpa Shinde reacts to backlash over false allegation row

Actor Shilpa Shinde continues to find herself at the centre of controversy after revealing that the sexual harassment allegations she had once levelled against a Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer were false. Shilpa had stated that she resorted to making the allegations because she had “no other option” amid an ongoing contractual dispute. The actor’s remarks sparked widespread criticism online and drew strong reactions from industry bodies.

As the criticism intensified, the actor appeared to address the controversy through a series of posts on Instagram. On Saturday, she shared a cryptic message that read, “jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo.”

In one of the reels posted on her Instagram account, Shilpa shared a montage of photos and videos of herself along with the text, “Be a woman! Always ready to say jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)

She also included a caption that read, “Jalne walo jalte raho apna khoon Kisi jarurat mand ko mat do jala Jala Ke khatam kar do (The ones who are jealous stay like that. Don’t spend your energy on anyone who needs help, just stay jealous and destroy it).”

In another video, the actor appeared to respond to the criticism surrounding her recent statements. Mimicking a dialogue, she said, “Sab saaf bolne ke chakkar mein jindagi se aadhey log saaf ho gaye (Since I speak truthfully, I have lost half of the people in my life).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)

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AICWA condemns Shilpa’s remarks

The controversy also prompted a response from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which issued a statement on Friday expressing concern over Shilpa’s admission.

The organisation said that her remarks had implications beyond a personal dispute and could impact the credibility of genuine complaints within the entertainment industry.

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“The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) believes that if a person knowingly makes false allegations, it not only harms the accused but also undermines the credibility of genuine victims who come forward seeking justice. Such incidents can create doubt around legitimate complaints and make it more difficult for real survivors of harassment within the Bollywood film industry to be heard and believed.”

AICWA also urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene and take appropriate action in the matter.

Why Shilpa Shinde is facing criticism

The controversy began after Shilpa Shinde disclosed during a recent podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya that the sexual harassment allegation she had made against producer Sanjay Kohli during her dispute with the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain was false. Her remarks quickly spread across social media, triggering widespread criticism and debate.

As criticism mounted, Shilpa defended her comments, arguing that her statements were being taken out of context. She maintained that many people were reacting without understanding the full circumstances surrounding the situation and insisted that her remarks had been misinterpreted.

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The controversy surrounding Shilpa’s exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

In 2016, Shilpa Shinde’s departure from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain sparked a major controversy within the television industry. The actor walked away from the hit comedy show amid a dispute with the producers over contractual matters and alleged non-payment of dues. The production house, in turn, accused her of breaching her contract and served her with a legal notice, urging her to return to the show.

The disagreement soon escalated beyond a professional fallout. During the course of the dispute, Shilpa lodged complaints against producer Binaifer Kohli and accused producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment. She also alleged that she was being unfairly targeted within the industry and claimed that attempts were being made to restrict her career opportunities through restrictive contractual conditions.

The matter was eventually resolved through a settlement, after which Shilpa received her pending payments. Reports at the time suggested that both parties agreed not to publicly discuss one another following the resolution.

Over the years, relations between Shilpa and the makers improved considerably, with the actor eventually returning to the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain franchise. She has since said that she now shares a cordial relationship with the show’s team.