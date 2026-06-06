Film body urges Maharashtra CM to intervene in Shilpa Shinde’s false sexual harassment case

Shilpa Shinde has been making headlines ever since she admitted that she had falsely accused Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment. The confession, made nearly a decade after the incident, has sparked widespread criticism from industry bodies and actors alike. Now, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded “strict action” against the actress.

In a statement, the film body said, “The reported admission by actress Shilpa Shinde during comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast regarding the alleged false sexual harassment allegations made against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli is a matter of serious concern for the entire Bollywood film and television industry.”

The statement further noted: “A false sexual harassment allegation can cause irreparable damage to a person’s reputation, family, children, career, and mental well-being. Such accusations can permanently tarnish an individual’s image and have devastating consequences not only for the accused but also for their family members and loved ones.”

AICWA added that knowingly making false accusations harms both the accused and genuine victims. “It not only harms the accused but also undermines the credibility of genuine victims who come forward seeking justice. Such incidents can create doubt around legitimate complaints and make it more difficult for real survivors of harassment within the Bollywood film industry to be heard and believed.”

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At the same time, the association stressed that one case should not be used to discredit women who have genuinely experienced harassment. “Thousands of women in the film and television industry have genuinely faced harassment and exploitation and deserve support, respect, and justice. The actions of one individual should never be used to discredit or question the experiences of genuine victims.”

‘Strict action should be taken’

Considering the seriousness of the issue, AICWA urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure a thorough examination of the matter.

“The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urges the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, to ensure a fair and thorough examination of this matter. If it is established that false allegations were knowingly made, strict action should be taken in accordance with the law. Accountability is essential to protect both innocent individuals from false accusations and genuine victims seeking justice.”

The association concluded by stating, “Truth, fairness, and justice must prevail. False allegations and genuine harassment are both serious matters, and the law must deal with each appropriately.”

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‘Filed case after zero option’

Shinde made the controversial revelation during her appearance on Bharti Singh’s YouTube talk show. The dispute dates back to 2016, when she accused the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain of non-payment of dues and mistreatment. After deciding to quit the show, she allegedly received legal notices aimed at preventing her from participating in Bigg Boss.

Recalling the episode, Shinde said, “I filed a sexual harassment case because I felt I had no other option. The police told me that if I wanted an FIR registered, I would need to make serious allegations. Since I come from a legal background, I understood the process.”

‘Sanjay Kohli thanked me’

Following the backlash over her admission, Shinde defended her decision in an interview with IANS. “People called me psycho. Rumours were spread about me. Criminal defamation cases were filed against me. CINTAA also took action against me. Leaving that show was not easy. There were attempts to stop me from participating in Bigg Boss. I finally confessed because I did not want to carry this lie with me forever.”

She further claimed that Sanjay Kohli personally thanked her after she publicly admitted the truth.

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“I spoke to them. They told me to let people say whatever they want. They called me to thank me. I told them that we both know the reality, and I am not afraid of telling the truth. I simply wanted to set an example that nobody should be scared of speaking the truth. Unfortunately, many people hold back because of the kind of situations and backlash that get created.”

What happened in 2016?

Shilpa Shinde quit Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! in March 2016 following a highly publicised fallout with the show’s makers. At the time, she objected to an exclusivity clause in her contract and alleged mental harassment, unequal treatment, and a lack of support from the production team.

During the dispute, Shilpa also accused producer Sanjay Kohli of inappropriate behaviour, claiming that he had made uncomfortable remarks and touched her inappropriately. However, nearly a decade later, the actress has admitted that those allegations were false, sparking fresh controversy and widespread debate within the entertainment industry.