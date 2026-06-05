‘False accusations make it harder for victims’: Ashoke Pandit on Shilpa Shinde row

Actor Shilpa Shinde’s recent admission that she had falsely accused Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment has triggered widespread debate, drawing criticism from both social media users and members of the entertainment industry. Among those who have reacted strongly is filmmaker and FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) chief advisor Ashoke Pandit, who has condemned the revelation, calling false allegations deeply damaging not only to the accused but also to genuine victims.

Speaking to SCREEN, Pandit said that if Shinde’s statements are accurate, they deserve serious scrutiny.

“If what Shilpa Shinde said in the podcast is true, it deserves strong condemnation. Sexual harassment is a very serious allegation, and using it as a weapon to settle personal or professional disputes is deeply wrong.

The fact that a producer may have stayed silent to keep a show running and protect the livelihoods of an entire crew does not give a free pass to a false accuser. False allegations can destroy a person’s reputation, career, and mental well-being.

What is even more worrying is that such actions make it harder for genuine victims to be believed. Every false accusation weakens trust in those who come forward with real experiences. If someone chose to damage another person’s life and reputation for personal gain, it is not only shameful but completely unacceptable.”

FWICE is the umbrella body representing workers, technicians and various craft unions in India’s film and television industry.

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Why is Shilpa Shinde facing backlash?

The controversy erupted after Shinde revealed during a recent podcast appearance that the sexual harassment complaint she had filed against producer Sanjay Kohli amid a dispute over unpaid dues was false. The admission quickly went viral, prompting strong reactions online.

Actor Hina Khan was among those who criticised the revelation, writing on social media, “The joke is on us.”

As the backlash intensified, Shinde defended herself, claiming that many people had misunderstood her remarks and were reacting without knowing the complete circumstances.

Shilpa Shinde responds to criticism

In a video shared on Instagram, Shinde alleged that a negative PR campaign was being run against her and accused critics of targeting her despite her decision to be honest about the past.

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“The PR that is going on, and after that, the kind of comments that are coming in… I just want to tell them that you will reap what you sow. What you guys are writing without understanding the situation… You are lying to a person who told the truth,” she said.

Shinde also reiterated that nobody had forced her to make the allegation years ago and that the decision was her own.

“It was a lie and no one asked me to lie. I couldn’t have lived with that lie. One day, I was going to say it. I didn’t do it for money. I left that show and I had left it all behind,” she said.

Explaining her state of mind at the time, the actor claimed she felt trapped by the circumstances surrounding the dispute.

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“Sorry is a small word now but he (Sanjay) also knows that I didn’t have an option back then. I was contemplating suicide at that point,” she said.

Speaking separately to IANS, Shinde maintained that the complaint never resulted in Sanjay Kohli’s arrest because she knew the allegation was false.

“I never allowed the police to arrest him because I knew I was lying. My intention was not just to recover money. People should not jump to conclusions without knowing the full reality.”

The actor further alleged that some people from the industry were using the controversy to gain publicity and insisted that she had finally spoken out because she no longer wanted to live with the lie.

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On the fallout she faced after leaving Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain!, Shinde recalled, “People called me psycho. Rumours were spread about me. Criminal defamation cases were filed against me. CINTAA also took action against me. Leaving that show was not easy. There were attempts to stop me from participating in Bigg Boss. I finally confessed because I did not want to carry this lie with me forever.”

The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain controversy

Shilpa Shinde’s exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2016 became one of the most talked-about controversies in Indian television. The actor left the popular sitcom following a bitter disagreement with the makers over contractual issues and alleged unpaid dues. In response, the production house accused her of unprofessional conduct and issued a legal notice, demanding that she return to the show.

What began as a workplace dispute soon spiralled into a prolonged legal and public battle. During the fallout, Shilpa filed complaints against producer Binaifer Kohli and accused producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment. She also alleged that she was facing industry pressure, claiming efforts were being made to sideline her professionally and bind her through restrictive contracts.

The dispute was eventually settled, with Shilpa receiving her pending payments. Following the resolution, both sides reportedly agreed not to speak publicly about one another. Years later, relations between the former adversaries improved significantly, culminating in Shilpa’s return to the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain franchise. The actor has since maintained that she now shares an amicable equation with the show’s makers.

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DISCLAIMER: This article covers sensitive themes, including legal disputes, false allegations, and brief mentions of severe emotional distress and past suicide ideation. The content is presented strictly for informational and entertainment purposes and does not constitute psychological, legal, or professional advice. If you or someone you know is going through a difficult emotional phase or experiencing thoughts of self-harm, please know that support is available and you do not have to face it alone.