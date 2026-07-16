Shilpa Shinde claims fake MMS was circulated after her Bhabiji exit: ‘My blood ran cold’

Actress Shilpa Shinde is currently seen on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. While the actress has been stirring up drama on the show, she is having her vulnerable moments, too. On Wednesday, during a conversation with Varun Yadav, Shilpa spoke about the harassment she claims she faced following her exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Just a few months back, Shilpa received backlash for confessing that she falsely accused Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain maker Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment. And on Lock Upp’s latest episode, Shilpa finally shared the other side of the story.

Shilpa spoke to Varun about the time she quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2015-16 and the initial harassment she faced.

The actress revealed, “During my journey back in 2015-16, the show was going on, I was ousted from it, and all that drama happened. After that, so many people were relentlessly targeting me, I had absolutely no way out, no options left. Next thing I know is, a reporter sent me a video clip, I asked: ‘What is this?’ She said, ‘It’s your video.’ I was like, ‘My video?’, she replied, ‘Open it and see.'”

Also Read: Hina Khan slams Shilpa Shinde for mocking her cancer battle: ‘We get judged due to her’

I don’t know how much truth she is speaking and how much harassment she faced . But filing a false harassment case is never the solution. There are many legal ways to deal with these situations.#LockUpp2 #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/ttvVaCNme4 — 𝑨𝒗𝒚𝒂𝒂𝒏🦭 (@avyyaan) July 15, 2026

Shilpa further added, “While the video was downloading, I kept thinking if it was from my changing room or something like that. My blood ran cold for a moment. I was sitting in my car when I finally played the video. It was a blurry video of a girl lying on top of a guy. I asked, ‘What on earth is this? She said, ‘It’s your video.’ I just told her, ‘Are you mad? Look at the bedsheet, it’s so dirty.’ She further questioned, ‘Is it not you then?’ I said, ‘Hell no, are you crazy?’ I know when my last relationship was and with whom. This is impossible.”

“She then asked if she should release it, and I replied, asking what she meant. Imagine they stooped to this level. I sat at the cyber cell unit for 6-7 hours. I finally tracked it down, and it was just a Hindi adult site clip; they took freeze frames of the girl in the video from specific angles where she looked like me, blurred it, and blasted it everywhere, saying Bhabhiji’s MMS is out,” Shilpa shared.

Criminal case before Bigg Boss 11

Adding further, Shilpa Shinde said, “Does anyone say that it was my video? Everyone only denies it. My mother asked me, and society’s watchman asked her if her daughter’s MMS had leaked. How do you even respond to that? I have endured so much. Even when I was going on Bigg Boss, they filed a criminal case against me, I took bail and went on the show. Imagine the insane degree of harassment I went through.”

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Shilpa Shinde quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2016 after the makers and channel demanded that she sign an exclusive contract. After Shilpa refused, the discussions took an ugly turn, with Shilpa’s payment being withheld. Following her exit, Shilpa accused producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment and also became involved in contractual and payment disputes with the makers. The matter was eventually settled out of court. Earlier this year, Shilpa said on Bharti Singh’s podcast that the sexual harassment allegation she had made was false.

After the confession controversy blew up, Shilpa Shinde shared that both producers, Benaifer and Sanjay Kohli, called her up and thanked her for telling the truth. When she entered Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Shilpa also spoke about how the makers had begged her to join the show once again.

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Disclaimer: This article contains sensitive personal accounts of harassment and legal disputes that may be emotionally distressing for some readers. The narratives are based on public disclosures and are intended purely for informational and entertainment purposes, rather than professional or legal advice.