‘Karan Johar doesn’t know how to dance, Nora Fatehi should learn Hindi’: Shilpa Shinde targets Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judges days after eviction

Actor Shilpa Shinde recently took to her Instagram handle and called out the judges of Colors show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 for being unfair to celebrity contestants on the show. Shilpa was recently eliminated from the dance reality TV show.

Shilpa seemed particularly miffed with filmmaker and judge of the show Karan Johar, as she asked him to not judge the dance part of the act as he is ‘bad dancer’ himself, and instead focus on what he is an expert of and knows about, such as participants’ costumes, the set or make-up. She also spoke in favour of colleagues Nia Sharma and Rubina Dilaik and requested judges to choose their words carefully.

Shilpa was heard saying in her Instagram video, “Main chup rahi, par iss baar jo hua Nia ke performance ke baad, jo comments diye the. Karan sir kya Dharma ki film dene wale hai? Aapko kya chahiye, aap Oscar doge ya National Award. Batayie? Uss 3 minute ke act ke liye ek artiste kya karra aapko pata bhi hai, aap Rubina ka video nikal ke dekho, koi bhi accident ho sakta tha. Baad me candle leke raaste me nikalne ka koi matlab nahi hai (I stayed silent, but this time, what took place after Nia’s act, the comments that were given. Karan sir, are you going to sign them for a Dharma film? What do you want? Will you give them an Oscar or a National Award? For that 3 minute act, what an artiste goes through, you have no clue. You should watch Rubina’s video, anything could have happened. There is no point in taking out a candle march after the milk has been spilt).”

She then posted another video where she asked Nora Fatehi to learn Hindi, Madhuri Dixit Nene to be more careful with her words and told Karan that he should stick to what he knows: “Karan sir ko dance bilkul nahi aata, agar unko comment karni hai to apni cheezon pe kare, I mean costume dekhe, aap make-up, set-up dekho. Madhuri mam ko haq hai but aap aise nahi bol sakte, Nora aap bhi Hindi seekh ke aao, Hindi panel pe baithe ho (Karan sir, you don’t know how to dance, if you really have to comment, stick to what you know please. Madhuri mam can comment, but please be a bit sensitive. Nora, it’s high time you learn some Hindi, you are a judge of a Hindi-language show).”

Most comments under Shilpa’s videos seemed to favour her opinion, as one user wrote, “Exactly my point judges neutral nhi hai … Dance show me Karan ko judge hi kyo rakha hai…enko mehnat nhi dekhti bs apne favourite hi dekhte hain.” Another mentioned in a comment, “Exactly.” While yet another user wrote, “People need to understand what triggered her to make this video – Just look at Nias recent insta stories,Rubinas neck taping and many other contestants perhaps trying their best out but they r not getting what they deserve from judges…thats what I understood…anyways peace to everyone.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa airs every weekend at 8 pm on Colors TV.