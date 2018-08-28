Happy birthday Shilpa Shinde: Here’s why fans love the Bigg Boss 11 champion

Shilpa Shinde turns 41 today. Shilpa Shinde turns 41 today.

Shilpa Shinde became a household name after winning popular reality show Bigg Boss 11. In the show, we saw her many avatars, from being a revenge seeking woman, the caring maa, the ultimate entertainer to a cry baby who did not want to participate in any task. But somewhere down the line, the audience connected with Shilpa as she presented her real self on national television.

Today, as the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor turns 41, we tell you why the world loves her so much.

Entertainment, entertainment and entertainment

When you are in the television and film industry, entertainment is the first quality people expect from you. And our birthday girl is entertainment personified. Be it her fictional avatars Koyal and Angoori or real self in Bigg Boss, Shilpa knows how to capture the audience’s attention. Her comic timing, goofy nature, bindaas attitude and childlike innocence made her one of the most popular contestants in the history of Bigg Boss.

Sugar and spice

Shilpa has a very girl-next-door personality that is affable and very relatable. It makes fans feel closer to her. One would be surprised to see how candid she is with her fans. How can one forget her working tirelessly in the Bigg Boss kitchen. And while she is all sweet, Shilpa also has a bold side to her. Having faced a lot of trouble in her professional life, Shilpa doesn’t take anything lying down. Time and again, we have seen her fight for her rights, both in reel and real life. Even on social media, Shilpa does not hold back when it comes to dealing with trolls.

Family love

Seeing Shilpa’s bond with her mother and brother just melts our hearts. While the actor seems no less than an iron lady, she is just like a child with her loved ones. Shilpa is even planning to use her Bigg Boss prize money to open a creche for old people, as a tribute to her deceased father. The way she takes care of her family, makes her ‘Shilpian’ army admire and love her even more.

Actor par excellence

There is no doubt that Shilpa is one of the few female TV actors who ace all genres. While she continues to be the reigning queen of comedy, Shilpa’s performance in shows like Meher, Bhabhi and Waaris among others will give you an insight into her acting capabilities. Aren’t we all waiting for her to get back on television?

Happy birthday, Shilpa Shinde!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd