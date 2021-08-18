Shilpa Shetty’s comeback video from Super Dancer 4 set goes viral, fans say ‘stay strong’

On Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty made a comeback on the Super Dancer 4 set after being away for three weeks. The Hungama 2 actor had been keeping low after husband Raj Kundra got arrested for his alleged involvement in porn apps case. The actor will be back as a judge on the kids’ reality show, joining Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu in the panel.

Now a video of Shilpa walking into the set has now gone viral. Fans have been lauding her courage to get back to work and showered her with ‘stay strong’ messages. In a video shared by photographer Viral Bhayani, the actor, dressed in a turquoise blue and red saree, is seen getting down from her vanity van. Keeping a solemn face, Shilpa quickly walks towards the set, but not before waving at the paparazzi.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant also replied on the post, “Congratulations sweetheart u r the best I love u Shilpa Ji ,” while a fan posted, “We are happy to see her back .”

Earlier a source from the set told indianexpress.com that the Super Dancer team had always been keen to get the actor back but she wanted to take her own time. “The makers had been in constant touch with her and only recently she decided that she was ready to make a comeback. Shilpa wants to get back to work not just for her kids and family but also for her own sanity. She was welcomed warmly by the team, which made her quite emotional in the morning,” they added.

Producer Ranjeet Thakur, while confirming Shilpa’s return also said, “She is our judge and she is here to stay.”

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for his alleged role in creating and distributing adult content via mobile apps. He is currently in judicial custody. While Shilpa has refused to comment on Kundra’s arrest as the matter is subjudice, she did share on social media that media’s invasion of her privacy has caused distress to her and her family.

“There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed…. not only to me but also to my family.” She requested people to let law take its own course, adding “We don’t deserve a media trial.”