Shilpa Shetty to judge India’s Got Talent, appears in first promo: ‘Aao India…’

After judging Super Dancer, Shilpa Shetty is all set to join India’s Got Talent as a judge. The other judges and hosts are yet to be confirmed. As already reported, the reality show will air on Sony TV this year. On Monday, the channel released a promo announcing that auditions will start soon.

In the promo, the Bollywood actor is saying that the country is full of talent. She also invites viewers to download SonyLIV app to participate in the reality show and stage their talent. “Indian television’s greatest Talent show & ultimate platform for variety of talent is back! If you’ve got talent, the platform belongs to you. Auditions open soon!,” Sony TV captioned the post.

While announcing the arrival of India’s Got Talent on Sony TV, Ashish Golwalkar, Head – Content, Sony Entertainment Television and Digital Business in a statement shared, “India’s Got Talent as a format holds great potential, and Sony Entertainment Television’s stronghold in the non-fiction talent-led reality show formats gives us yet another opportunity to resonate with the audience. Having acquired the rights from Fremantle, we are gearing up for an exciting new season of India’s Got Talent and we look forward to showcasing the best talent in our country.”

Fremantle India’s Aradhana Bhola added that they were delighted to be partnering with Sony TV on yet another successful property India’s Got Talent. “Got Talent holds the Guinness World Record for the most successful reality format in television history. With its inherent diversity and inclusivity, the show is a true and unique representation of the talent of the people of India. It is our sincere hope that the forthcoming season will continue to offer irresistible entertainment to the audience who have given it so much love through the years.”

Launched in 2009, India’s Got Talent is an adaptation of British show Got Talent with Kirron Kher, Sonali Bendre and Shekhar Kapur as the judges. While Kher remained a constant factor, celebrities like Dharmendra, Sajid Khan, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora have also judged the show.