Shilpa Shetty: Super Dancer 3 is 10 notches better than past seasons

Shilpa Shetty Kundra says talent in the third season of Super Dancer is 10 notches higher than the previous two seasons of the dance reality TV shows.

Shilpa interacted with the media at the launch of the third season of Super Dancer, along with her co-judges Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor here on Wednesday.

On the participants of the third season of Super Dancer, Shilpa said: “We were mesmerised when we saw this year’s talent in ‘Super Dancer’. It is unbelievable to see this kind of talent in today’s generation.

“I honestly felt that it will exhaust after the second season of ‘Super Dancer’. We felt that from where we will find superior talent than season two, but I can say that the kind of talent we have in the third season of ‘Super Dancer’ is better than previous two seasons. I feel it is ten notches higher, so you have to just wait and watch for it.”

Shilpa said it is amazing to see talent which is self-learned. “They have learned various kinds of dance forms by watching videos from all over the world.

Basu further said: “Initially, when we were judging the contestants for this season, we felt that they are not better than contestants of the previous two seasons. So that time, we were a bit scared, but slowly we started to see some really amazing talent on the show.

“I think they have taken this show one level higher than the previous seasons. This show is an audio-visual medium, so it will be challenge for all of us including contestants to make show better from every aspect, so now we are hoping for the best.”

Super Dancer Chapter 3 will give an opportunity to young dance aspirants between the age groups of 4 to 13 years. It will be telecast on Sony Entertainment Television.