Shilpa Shetty mocks Kapil Sharma’s tweeting talent on his show: ‘Wine shops toh sab khule hain’

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who is presently a judge on the Sony TV reality show India’s Got Talent, will soon be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, along with her co-judges Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. In a new promo released by the channel, the audience gets a sneak peek of the fun episode.

As Kapil calls himself a talented guy, Shilpa says that comedy is not his only talent. She then says that his biggest talent is tweeting, which he does not do much anymore. Kapil nods his head in agreement and Shilpa then asks, ‘Par kyu? Wine shops toh sab khule hain. (But why? All the wine shops are still open.’)

Kapil Sharma had spoken about his tweets tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Netflix special Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet.

Kapil accepted in his special that his tweet to PM Modi was a drunk tweet. “I left for the Maldives instantly. I lived there for 8-9 days. The moment I reached Maldives, I asked them for a room with no internet. They asked, ‘Have you got married?’ I replied, ‘No, I just tweeted.’ My stay cost me Rs 9 lakhs, which I didn’t even spend on my education. That one line cost me that much,” he revealed and added, “I want to sue Twitter.” The comedian said that Twitter should have warned his followers that it is a “drunk tweet.”

Kapil Sharma will soon be seen in a Nandita Das film. Kapil will play a food delivery rider in the movie, also starring Shahana Goswami.