scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Must Read

Shilpa Shetty mocks Kapil Sharma’s tweeting talent on his show: ‘Wine shops toh sab khule hain’

Shilpa Shetty mocked Kapil Sharma's drunk tweets where he tagged PM Narendra Modi. Shilpa will soon be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 23, 2022 9:54:41 pm
kapil sharmaShilpa Shetty made fun of Kapil Sharma's tweets on his show.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who is presently a judge on the Sony TV reality show India’s Got Talent, will soon be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, along with her co-judges Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. In a new promo released by the channel, the audience gets a sneak peek of the fun episode.

As Kapil calls himself a talented guy, Shilpa says that comedy is not his only talent. She then says that his biggest talent is tweeting, which he does not do much anymore. Kapil nods his head in agreement and Shilpa then asks, ‘Par kyu? Wine shops toh sab khule hain. (But why? All the wine shops are still open.’)

Kapil Sharma had spoken about his tweets tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Netflix special Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet.

Also Read |Madhuri Dixit on the cost of fame that comes with being a superstar: ‘When paparazzi comes following us’

Kapil accepted in his special that his tweet to PM Modi was a drunk tweet. “I left for the Maldives instantly. I lived there for 8-9 days. The moment I reached Maldives, I asked them for a room with no internet. They asked, ‘Have you got married?’ I replied, ‘No, I just tweeted.’ My stay cost me Rs 9 lakhs, which I didn’t even spend on my education. That one line cost me that much,” he revealed and added, “I want to sue Twitter.” The comedian said that Twitter should have warned his followers that it is a “drunk tweet.”

Kapil Sharma will soon be seen in a Nandita Das film. Kapil will play a food delivery rider in the movie, also starring Shahana Goswami.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding album

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 23: Latest News

Advertisement