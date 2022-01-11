Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher can’t bear to look as India’s Got Talent contestant tries daredevil task, watch video

After churning out successful seasons of dance and singing shows, Sony TV is all set to launch India’s Got Talent this weekend. On Tuesday, Sony TV’s social media page gave a glimpse of the kind of talent that’s set to grace the stage. A contestant named Kranti will leave judges Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher scurrying for cover as he will leave them shocked with his daredevil stunts.

The caption of the video read, “#Kranti ne pesh kiya ek aisa act jisse dekhkar hum sabka apni aakhon par se vishwas hi udd gaya! (Kranti presented an act that left everyone in disbelief). Dekhiye humare Gazab Desh ke aise hi kahi saare Ajab Talents #IndiasGotTalent Season 9 mein, 15th of January se, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par. (Watch such talent on India’s Got Talent 9 stage starting January 15).”

In the video, Kranti is first seen putting his tongue inside a table fan. He also hammers a nail into his face and puts a driller in his mouth. Kranti’s acts leave Kirron and Shilpa nearly falling off their chairs. As the two hide their face, the other two judges Raftaar and Manoj Muntashir seem to be too shocked to react.

This is Kirron Kher’s first project after being diagnosed with cancer, and successfully getting treated for it. In a statement, the actor said that it was ‘like coming home’. “India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart. This being my ninth year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, India’s Got Talent is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better,” she said.

Kirron added, “It’s always been a moment of pride for me to be a part of a show that helps turn dreams into reality by giving a platform for everybody to showcase their rare talent. I am extremely elated to be judging the show with the beautiful and lovely Shilpa Shetty Kundra and our Punjabi munda, Badshah. Above all, I am extremely happy to be a part of the show and cannot wait to take on this new journey of discovering what India has in store this year.”

India’s Got Talent premiered in June 2009 with Kirron Kher, Sonali Bendre and Shekhar Kapur as the judges. While Kher remains a constant factor, celebrities like Dharmendra, Sajid Khan, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora have also judged the show.