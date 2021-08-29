Shilpa Shetty’s dance with Farah Khan, Geeta Kapur is interrupted on Super Dancer 4 sets, watch

Farah Khan will be soon seen on the sets of Super Dancer 4, which has Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur as judges. The director-choreographer took to her Instagram account to share a reel where she can be seen dancing on the trending KiDi’s song “Touch It” along with Shilpa, Geeta Kapur, and the show host Rithvik Dhanjani.

The fun BTS video from the dance reality show was interrupted by the other host of the show Paritosh Tripathi aka TRP Mama and Farah was seen pushing him out of the frame.

Farah Khan shared the video with the caption, “#friendsreunion .. ♥️.”

The reel is getting love from many. Riteish Deshmukh wrote in the comment section, “Hahahahah fabulous,” while Bhavana Pandey wrote, “Faruuuuuuu you still have the best moves ❤️❤️❤️.”

Farah also shared a photo on her Instagram story with her Geeta Kapur and wrote, “With my baby.”

Shilpa Shetty had skipped a few shoots of Super Dancer Chapter 4 after her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in July in connection with creation and distribution of porn films via mobile apps.

Raj Kundra still awaits release. Shilpa has meanwhile returned to work and is honouring her commitments. She was also seen with daughter Samisha on Saturday. Earlier, on an episode of Super Dancer, the actor had spoken about how a woman has to struggle after their husband. “Main Jhansi ki rani ke baare mein jab bhi sunti hu, mujhe aise lagta hai ke samaj ka chehra dikta hai. Aaj bhi, aurat ko apne haq ke liye, apne pati ke baad, ladai ladni padti hai, apne astitva ke liye, apne bachcho ke liye (Every time I hear about the queen of Jhansi, I feel like I can see a reflection of society because even today, women have to fight for their rights, after their husbands, fight for their identity, and for their children.) This story gives us women the power to fight and she fought with her life. Jhansi ki rani was really a superwoman,” she had said.