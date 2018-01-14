Follow Us:
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Shilpa, Hina, Vikas or Puneesh? Find out who the ex-winners are supporting in the Bigg Boss 11 finale

While Manveer Gurjar, Prince Narula and Gauahar Khan are team Vikas, Vindu Dara Singh and Gautam Gulati are team Shilpa. Only time will tell who lifts the trophy.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 14, 2018 4:41:00 pm
Bigg boss 11 grand finale Bigg Boss 11 finalists Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma.
After three long months of excitement, emotions, fun and fights, Bigg Boss 11 is set to get its ultimate winner tonight. Will mastermind Vikas Gupta steal away the trophy or will it be Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde’s huge fan base that will get them the trophy.

Who can judge and predict the winners of the show better than the ones who have already won it? So, lets look at what ex-Bigg Boss winners have to say about their favourite finalist and their probable chances of winning the show.

Vindu Dara Singh who won the third season of the show is not only a true blue supporter of Shilpa Shinde but has also become one of her biggest fans. He has lent all his support to make ‘Shilpa Shinde For The Win’ trend on Twitter.

While Bigg Boss Season 5 winner Juhi Parmar told indianexpresss.com, ” I haven’t followed the season so I can’t really choose one. May the best win.” On the other hand, season 6 winner Urvashi Dholakia said, “I haven’t followed the season but I want either Vikas or Shilpa to win. Vikas’ transformation has been a wonderful one- from a tortured crybaby to the mastermind, he has even performed well in every task. As for Shilpa, she has not only won hearts in the house but also outside by being such a caring contestant.”

Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan wants Vikas Gupta to win the show as she thinks Vikas has played it real in the game. She wrote, “Chalo bol dete hain…. hope @lostboy54 wins #biggboss11 .. the person who played the game like a game .. no nautanki just real !!! #VikasDeservesTheWin”.

Shilpa Shinde’s journey in the house makes us nostalgic about Gautam Gulati’s journey on the show. Season 8 winner Gautam too supports Shilpa and took to Twitter and wrote, “Dil Ki Baat Hi karta Hu Main. #Shilpashinde 🏆 First and Last Tweet on #BB11”

Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula and Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar support Vikas Gupta.

Stay tuned for the latest updates from Bigg Boss 11 grand finale that will air tonight at 9 pm on Colors.

