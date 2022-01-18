Shikhar Dhawan plays Jagjit Singh song on flute, Prithvi Shaw shows off his rapping skills on The Kapil Sharma Show

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see ace cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw joining in for a fun evening. As the two will enter the stage, Kapil Sharma will stump Prithvi by saying he is thankful the cricketers could skip school and come on his show. The comedian’s next target is Shikhar Dhawan as he asks him about rumours that he borrows socks from his co-players before a match. The audience would be left laughing as the batsman accepts the charge and says he sometimes borrows sportswear too.

Kapil Sharma will further get them to spill the beans about what happens on the field. As he asks them whether cricketers spy on the opposition team, Prithvi says once he was so focussed on listening to his competing team’s strategy that he forgot to wear his guard. He had to then run back to the dressing room from the pitch to wear it.

The duo also reveal their skills in the music department — Shikhar Dhawan played Jagjit Singh’s ‘Hothon Se Chhulo Tum’, Prithvi rapped ‘Apna Time Aayega’.

Other than Kapil, Sumona Chakravarti and Krushna Abhishek also interacted with the players. While the former will be seen trying to promote her ‘Hotel Chill Palace’, Krushna dances with them on Sairat’s popular song “Zingat”.

Kapil Sharma is all set to make his digital debut with Netflix special I’m Not Done Yet. In a recent promo, the comedian can be seen telling everyone that his father told him about the house and his sister’s marriage plans but didn’t tell him whom to settle down with. He said, “I knew whom to settle down with. That was Ginni, my wife.” He then asked Ginni, who’s sitting in the audience, “What made you fall in love with a scooter owner?”

Ginni, who rarely makes a public appearance, answered, “Everyone falls in love with a rich guy. I thought of doing some charity for this poor guy.” Her response got the audience to cheer for her while Kapil looks shocked at being roasted by his wife.