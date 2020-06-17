Kumkum Bhagya actor Shikha Singh blessed with a baby girl

Shikha Singh plays Alia in Kumkum Bhagya. (Photo: Shikha Singh/Instagram) Shikha Singh plays Alia in Kumkum Bhagya. (Photo: Shikha Singh/Instagram)

Television actor Shikha Singh delivered a baby girl on Tuesday. The actor is married to pilot Karan Shah, and this is their first child. They have named the baby, Alayna Singh Shah.

The Kumkum Bhagya actor in a text message to indianexpress.com shared that she and the baby are doing fine.

Shikha Singh married Karan Shah in 2016. A day before their daughter’s arrival, the actor had shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. She wrote, “Often I wondered while u were inside of me that who in the world you will turn out to be. We just pray that you’ll be healthy, happy, honourable and kindhearted. Can’t wait to meet ya “Al”

Talking to Bombay Times about delivering a baby amid the coronavirus pandemic, Singh had shared, “Karan and I had taken all the precautions we could throughout our pregnancy. We wore masks constantly, sanitised ourselves and did all household chores. God has been kind as everything went smooth. The baby has arrived and we are both fine. The hospital is also taking very good care. They are meticulous and sanitising the area very well. But it is a different feeling to see everyone around in PPE kits. There are no visitors allowed. My husband Karan is staying with us and taking care of us.”

The actor also added that it would be a few months before she gets back to work.

