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‘She’s my wife’: Gaurav Khanna reacts to Akanksha Chamola’s divorce announcement
Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna recently reacted to his wife Akanksha Chamola's divorce announcement on Lock Upp Season 2.
Actor Akanksha Chamola recently made headlines after revealing that she and her husband Gaurav Khanna are headed for divorce. She made the revelation during the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2. Now, Gaurav has broken his silence on the matter.
During an interaction with paparazzi outside the Laughter Chefs set on Tuesday, one of the photographers asked Gaurav Khanna, “Gaurav bhai, kya haal hai?” The actor replied, “Bas yaar, wahi yaar jo pehle tha wahi haal hai abhi bhi. Pyaar abhi bhi utna hai, support abhi bhi utna hai… Main toh humesha support karunga Akanksha ko, meri biwi hai yaar. Pyaar kiya toh piche kyu hatu? (I am doing the same as I always was, nothing has changed. The love is still the same, and the support is still the same. I will always support Akanksha—she’s my wife, after all. If I’ve loved her, why would I ever step back?)”
When the papparazo further remarked, “Bhai lekin controversy bahut jyada hogayi hai (But the controversy has become huge),” the actor replied, “All the very best to Akanksha for life. Main humesha uske sath khada hu aur usko support kar raha hu. Vo acha khele aur jeet ke aaye (I will always stand up for her. I have always supported her. I wish she plays the game well and wins).”
ALSO READ | ‘Want to enjoy my freedom’: Akanksha Chamola after announcing divorce with Gaurav Khanna
Soon after the video went viral on social media, fans flooded the comments section of the post. “He is the best,” a person wrote. Another fan commented, “A true green flag indeed.” “His eyes!!!” a third comment read. A section of internet users also felt that Gaurav Khanna was faking the reaction.
What Akanksha Chamola said on Lock Upp 2
During the second episode of Lock Upp season 2, Akanksha Chamola was seen talking to her co-participants, Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala, about her relationship with Gaurav Khanna. Revealing the reason behind their divorce, she shared, “Jab hum shaadi mein the, mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha (When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct). But I was open to discovering it, and it was never shut down. Gradually, however, I realised that I am not meant for it, and he was okay with that. But I guess, in time, that shifted.”
Reiterating what Gaurav had already revealed during his stint in Bigg Boss 19, the actress said that the biggest difference is their contrasting perspective towards parenting. She continued, “Now he wants to have kids and I can’t give him that. Nahi hai mere mein instinct, woh maine bohot pehle bol diya tha (I don’t have the instinct; I had told him long ago). Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hoon iss cheez ke liye, maine tabhi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon. So we had a discussion where I told him if he wants to leave me, then leave me – fair enough.”
Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola tied the knot on November 24, 2016.
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