‘She’s my wife’: Gaurav Khanna reacts to Akanksha Chamola’s divorce announcement

Actor Akanksha Chamola recently made headlines after revealing that she and her husband Gaurav Khanna are headed for divorce. She made the revelation during the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2. Now, Gaurav has broken his silence on the matter.

During an interaction with paparazzi outside the Laughter Chefs set on Tuesday, one of the photographers asked Gaurav Khanna, “Gaurav bhai, kya haal hai?” The actor replied, “Bas yaar, wahi yaar jo pehle tha wahi haal hai abhi bhi. Pyaar abhi bhi utna hai, support abhi bhi utna hai… Main toh humesha support karunga Akanksha ko, meri biwi hai yaar. Pyaar kiya toh piche kyu hatu? (I am doing the same as I always was, nothing has changed. The love is still the same, and the support is still the same. I will always support Akanksha—she’s my wife, after all. If I’ve loved her, why would I ever step back?)”