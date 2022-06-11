Shekhar Suman wants people who ‘misuse freedom of speech’ to be ‘sent to jail’

Actor and TV host Shekhar Suman will soon be back on television with the comedy talent hunt show India’s Laughter Champion. Suman, also known for his 1990s and 2000s’ talk show Movers and Shakers, has promised that the show will be a ‘simple and clean’ offering. He also commented on comedians who use ‘vulgar and obscene jokes’ in their work. He spoke about how freedom of speech enshrined in the constitution is misused by certain elements.

While speaking to The Times of India, he said that it is appropriate that those people who forget the responsibility that free speech entails are jailed. He cautioned that deities should not be made fun of and those who crack jokes about them should not be let off easily. If they (“vulgar” comedians), he said, “come with a new, original line of thought, their tongues will not run as easily.”

Earlier, Suman had pointed out how the “clean comedy” shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi are the most evergreen in India. He also said that his own shows, Dekh Bhai Dekh and Movers and Shakers, featured no obscene humour and yet were successful.

While speaking to Indianexpress.com, he had said “Every time I go out, people keep asking me about Dekh Bhai Dekh. Then they remember shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai or Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi — they want to see those shows. Look at Movers and Shakers, we did not resort to any obscenity, yet it did more than 1000 episodes.”

Archana Puran Singh will join Shekhar Suman as a judge on India’s Laughter Champion. It will take up the weekend slot vacated by The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV.